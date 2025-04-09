IPL 2025: Priyansh slams blazing ton as PBKS beat CSK

Mullanpur: The IPL this season has thrown up many interesting cricketers with their fairy tale stories. Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya celebrates his century on Tuesday. (PTI)

Priyansh Arya joined that band on Tuesday with a dazzling 42-ball 103 which handed Punjab Kings (PBKS) an 18-run win at their home ground over a fighting Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who sank further in the points table after losing their fourth game out of five.

Propped up by Arya, PBKS scored 219/6 after electing to bat with Shashank Singh hitting a 36-ball 52 not out. CSK’s batting woes continued as they finished on 201/5.

Devon Conway’s 49-ball 69 was the silver lining. No.4 Shivam Dube made 42 off 27 but didn’t find much support. In the end, MS Dhoni lit up the stadium by hitting three sixes during his 12-ball 27, but it destabilised the chase after Conway was asked to retire in the 18th over with 49 needed off 13 balls. Needing 28 from the last over, CSK lost Dhoni first ball and no miracle followed.

The evening belonged to Arya, the player from west Delhi who is into his first IPL on the basis of the reputation he built at the last Delhi Premier League (DPL). He began his onslaught by hitting a six off the first ball. The 24-year-old, playing only his fourth IPL game, played like a seasoned campaigner despite losing opening partner Prabhsimran Singh, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, in-form Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell within the first eight overs.

Arya, who scored a quickfire 47 against Gujarat Titans on IPL debut, was unstoppable against CSK. In the 13th over, Matheesha Pathirana leaked 22 runs with Arya hammering three sixes. It was also in this over that Arya completed his 39-ball century.

It was the second fastest century by an Indian in IPL, behind Yusuf Pathan’s 37-ball effort for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2010. It is also the fastest IPL hundred by an uncapped batter.

Bought by PBKS for 3.8 crore in the November auction, the left-handed batter raised 71 runs with Shashank. He smashed nine sixes and seven fours, eventually dismissed by Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad. Marco Jansen (34* off 19) helped add quick late runs.

“I am not very expressive, but I am feeling very good. After the last match, Shreyas told me to back my strength and play the way I want. I want to express myself and not get bogged down,” Arya said.