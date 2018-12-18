IPL Auction 2019 Highlights: Chakaravarthy goes to KXIP for Rs 8.4 crore, Yuvraj unsold

The IPL auctions are underway in Jaipur and barring a few surprises there have not been too many out of the ordinary buys so far.

One of the biggest surprise has been the fact the Yuvraj Singh found no takers in the first round. Also, the West Indian players are having a field day so far.

Jaydev Unadkat is one of the most expensive Indian players as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for INR 8.4 crore. Varun Chakaravarthy, who had a base price of Rs 20 lakh, was bought by the Kings XI Punjab for the same price.

Also, Manoj Tiwary, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Alex Hales were among the players who were not snapped up by the franchises.

Sold players

• Sam Curran (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.2 crore

• Colin Ingram (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.4 crore

• Jaydev Unadkat (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.4 crore

• Varun Chakaravarthy (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.4 crore

• Mohit Sharma (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5 crore

• Shivam Dube (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5 crore

• Mohammad Shami (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.8 crore

• Hanuma Vihari (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore

• Shimron Hetmyer (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4.2 crore

• Carlos Brathwaite (Base price INR 75 lakhs) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5 crore

• Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 50 lakhs

• Moises Henriques (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 1 crore

• Axar Patel (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 5 crore

• Jonny Bairstow (Base price INR 1.5 crores) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2.2 crore

• Nicholas Pooran (Base price INR 75 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 4.2 crore

• Wriddhiman Saha (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.2 crore

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 17:22 IST