IPL auction 2020: After auction snub, Irfan Pathan reaches out to Yusuf, says ‘small hiccups doesn’t define your career’

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 11:00 IST

Yusuf Pathan did not find any takers in at the IPL auction and was hence, will not feature in the upcoming season. However, his brother and seasoned bowler Irfan Pathan threw his support behind his brother and said that he was a real star and these small hiccups should not define his career.

Yusuf, who was once regarded as one of the most dynamic all-rounders, couldn’t find any buyer at the IPL auction which took place on Thursday evening in Kolkata.

Irfan took to Twitter and said: “Small hiccups doesn’t define your career, you have been outstanding throughout. A real match winner. Love you always Lala.”

Yusuf had his base value set at Rs 1 crore. However, the 37-year-old, who has played 174 IPL matches so far in his career, did not find any takers.

He has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 and 2019 season, but was later released by the team before this year’s auction. Also, he was an integral member of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) between the years 2011-17 and was one of the bigger reasons why KKR won in 2012 and 2014.

The right-handed all-rounder has scored a total of 2,241 runs at a strike rate of 142.97. Besides, he has also taken 42 wickets having an economy of 7.40.