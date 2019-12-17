e-paper
IPL auction 2020: In a special message for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli gives 'assurance' - Watch

IPL auction 2020: In a special message for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli gives ‘assurance’ - Watch

With 27.90 cr in hand and as many as 12 slots to fill including 6 overseas players, the tactics of RCB will be under scanner at the auction.

cricket Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli
File image of Virat Kohli(Twitter)
         

Virat Kohli has shared a personal message with the fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore as the IPL auction draws closer. The skipper, in a video posted by the franchise, has assured the fans that they have a meticulous plan in place and that, they will keep all bases covered.

“All set for the #IPLAuction? The captain has a message for you. @imVkohli #ViratKohli #BidForBold #IPL2020 #PlayBold,” tweeted RCB.

ALSO READ: Three players Royal Challengers Bangalore could target to add spunk to their squad

“Hi Guys, a big hello to all the RCB fans the bold army, from whom I’ve received so much love and affection over the years and as you all know for the upcoming season the auctions coming up as well and I want all of you to rally behind the team, the management group, Mike and Simon are doing a tremendous job,” said Kohli in the video.

 

“We’ve had a few discussions to build a team around, strong core that we already have and we assure you that we going to cover all the bases that are required and build a very strong team to have a really good season in 2020, so, as I said get behind the team and your support has always been priceless for us and will be crucial for ever and ever till we play the sport. So, thank you very much, and looking forward to the auction. Find out what’s going to happen on December 19,” he further added.

With 27.90 cr in hand and as many as 12 slots to fill including 6 overseas players, the tactics of RCB will be under scanner at the auction.

