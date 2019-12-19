IPL Auction 2020: ‘Think you should rest for NZ tour’ - Cummins’ hilarious exchange with KKR coach McCullum

cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 21:32 IST

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins ended up being the most expensive buy of the 2020 Indian Premier League auctions after he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs15.5 crore on Thursday. The right-arm bowler attracted a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. But after the price went up to Rs 14 crore, KKR intervened and stole the player.

IPL 2020 Auctions: Full list of sold and unsold players

Soon after buying the Aussie speedster, the franchise posted a video of Cummins, in which he expressed his eagerness to the franchise. In the video, the seamer said: “Absolutely pumped to be back on with KKR. It’s where I was for the first couple of years. Can’t wait to work with Baz (Brendon) McCullum, Eoin Morgan; back with Andre Russell, Sunil Narine. Can’t wait to get over there.”

KKR headcoach Brendon McCullum took to Twitter to express satisfaction over the buys at the auctions. “Two outstanding gentlemen will return to @KKRiders! @Eoin16 with his power middle order game & outstanding leadership help for @DineshKarthik & one of the games premier fast bowlers @patcummins30 who I feel was the best player on offer for this years @IPL auction Welcome boys!” he wrote.

In response, Cummins wrote: “Can’t wait Baz.”

McCullum further joked: “Think you should rest the remainder of the Nz Test series to make sure you will be in peak condition for the @ipl!!” The tweet incited a laughter from Cummins.

Cummins had previously played for KKR in the 2014 season. He played just one match that year. In the last three years, Cummins has seen an upturn in fortune, becoming a mainstay in the Australian pace attack and is currently the no.1 ranked Test bowler in the world. In the IPL, Cummins was bought by the Delhi Daredevils in 2017 for Rs4.5 crores and he ended up taking 15 wickets. He was bought for Rs5.4 crores by the Mumbai Indians last season but was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

(With IANS inputs)