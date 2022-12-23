IPL Auction 2023: Full squads, purse remaining, and available slots for all 10 IPL franchises

The 2023 Indian Premier League auction takes place on December 23 in Kochi and all franchises will be aiming at bolstering their squads ahead of the new season. The 16th edition of the IPL sees 991 players registering for the auction as ten franchises try to outbid each other for some of the hottest properties in T20 cricket. The auction will see some of the biggest names in cricket world including England all-rounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, spinner Adil Rashid, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and all-rounder James Neesham, and India's Mayank Agarwal among many going under the hammer.

As the teams aim at strengthening their squads in preparations for the next edition of the Indian Premier League, let's take a look at the remaining purse of all franchises participating in the auction:

KKR

Purse remaining: INR 7.05 crore

Available slots: 11 (8 Indian, 3 overseas)

Current squad: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

GT

Purse remaining: INR 19.25

Slots remaining - 10 ( 7 Indians, 3 overseas)

Current squad: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

LSG

Purse remaining: INR 23.35 crore

Slots remaining: 10 (6 Indian, 4 overseas)

Current squad: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB

Purse remaining: INR 8.75 crore

Slots remaining: 7 (5 Indians, 2 overseas)

Current squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

RR

Purse remaining: INR 13.3 crore

Slots remaining: 9 (5 Indians, 4 overseas)

Current squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

DC

Purse remaining: INR 19.45 crore

Slots remaining - 5 (3 Indians, 2 overseas)

Current squad: Rishabh Pant (C), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

PBKS

Purse remaining: INR 32.2 crore

Slots remaining: 9 (6 Indians, 3 overseas)

Current squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

CSK

Purse remaining: INR 20.45

Slots remaining: 7 (5 Indians, 2 overseas)

Current squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

SRH

Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore

Slots remaining: 13 (9 Indians, 4 overseas)

Current squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

MI

Purse remaining: INR 20.55 crore

Slots remaining: 9 (6 Indoans, 3 overseas)

Current squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

