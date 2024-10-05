Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPL auction's latest rule change irks franchises as BCCI recieves official complaints soon after announcement: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 05, 2024 08:04 AM IST

The IPL franchises aren't too happy with the changes made to the RTM rule ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

The BCCI’s reintroduction of the Right to Match (RTM) rule has stirred debate among IPL franchises as they prepare for the upcoming auction. The RTM, initially used in past auctions, initially allowed the franchises to match the highest bid made for a player they wished to retain. In theory, this provides teams the chance to hold on to key players while also ensuring a fair market value for them.

The BCCI issued retention rules and changes in auction regulations ahead of the 2025 mega auction earlier this month
The BCCI issued retention rules and changes in auction regulations ahead of the 2025 mega auction earlier this month

However, the new tweaks to the RTM process have raised concerns among franchises, with many believing the updated version undermines the principle of competitive bidding.

According to the BCCI's latest retention rules, the highest bidder in the auction will now have an additional opportunity to increase their bid before the team holding the RTM card can exercise their right. This change allows the final bid for a player to be arbitrarily raised, giving a significant advantage to the team with the highest initial bid.

For example, if Team 1 holds the RTM for a player and Team 2 places a bid of INR 6 crore, Team 1 is then asked if they wish to exercise their RTM. If Team 1 agrees, Team 2 is then allowed to increase their bid to any amount – say INR 8 crore – which Team 1 must match to retain the player.

Dilutes the purpose of RTM

According to a report from Cricbuzz, franchises argue that this change shifts the balance of power and dilutes the purpose of the RTM. The essence of the original RTM rule was to secure a player at a market-validated price, but the new process allows for arbitrary increments in the final bid, making it challenging for teams holding the RTM to compete.

Many believe this will disproportionately benefit wealthier franchises and disrupt the auction. Some teams have formally lodged complaints with the BCCI, arguing that the rule penalizes them by forcing them to match inflated bids that do not reflect the player's market value.

Additionally, franchises point out that the rule change could discourage the BCCI’s broader goal of creating a more balanced auction. The governing body has already set hefty retention fees, with INR 18 crore and INR 14 crore for players ranked fourth and fifth in retentions, respectively. These numbers are designed to prevent teams from holding onto too many top players.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On