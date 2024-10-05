IPL auction's latest rule change irks franchises as BCCI recieves official complaints soon after announcement: Report

The BCCI’s reintroduction of the Right to Match (RTM) rule has stirred debate among IPL franchises as they prepare for the upcoming auction. The RTM, initially used in past auctions, initially allowed the franchises to match the highest bid made for a player they wished to retain. In theory, this provides teams the chance to hold on to key players while also ensuring a fair market value for them. The BCCI issued retention rules and changes in auction regulations ahead of the 2025 mega auction earlier this month

However, the new tweaks to the RTM process have raised concerns among franchises, with many believing the updated version undermines the principle of competitive bidding.

According to the BCCI's latest retention rules, the highest bidder in the auction will now have an additional opportunity to increase their bid before the team holding the RTM card can exercise their right. This change allows the final bid for a player to be arbitrarily raised, giving a significant advantage to the team with the highest initial bid.

For example, if Team 1 holds the RTM for a player and Team 2 places a bid of INR 6 crore, Team 1 is then asked if they wish to exercise their RTM. If Team 1 agrees, Team 2 is then allowed to increase their bid to any amount – say INR 8 crore – which Team 1 must match to retain the player.

Dilutes the purpose of RTM

According to a report from Cricbuzz, franchises argue that this change shifts the balance of power and dilutes the purpose of the RTM. The essence of the original RTM rule was to secure a player at a market-validated price, but the new process allows for arbitrary increments in the final bid, making it challenging for teams holding the RTM to compete.

Many believe this will disproportionately benefit wealthier franchises and disrupt the auction. Some teams have formally lodged complaints with the BCCI, arguing that the rule penalizes them by forcing them to match inflated bids that do not reflect the player's market value.

Additionally, franchises point out that the rule change could discourage the BCCI’s broader goal of creating a more balanced auction. The governing body has already set hefty retention fees, with INR 18 crore and INR 14 crore for players ranked fourth and fifth in retentions, respectively. These numbers are designed to prevent teams from holding onto too many top players.