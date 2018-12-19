IPL Aution: Ten reasons to celebrate Indian Premier League - Opinion

With top players bought like commodities (onions or art, depending on one’s viewpoint) the IPL auction is a compelling theatre. Yet, for all the hype and hullabaloo, it is only a temporary sideshow where cricket is trumped by cash.

Cricket remains the core of the IPL and here are ten reasons to celebrate it.

1) IPL is genuine ‘Make in India’ :

All these years India’s contribution to world cricket was limited to supplying funds and fans. Though an economic powerhouse, India were intellectually bankrupt from a cricket standpoint. The IPL changed that narrative to pitchfork BCCI to a leadership position in the ICC and is recognised as cricket’s first giant leap moment since Kerry Packer.

2) IPL launched cricket’s PPP (public-private partnership)

Before IPL, cricket was a tightly controlled monopoly of ‘official’ bodies with tough entry barriers. The IPL opened the door to allow private players to become shareholders. As a result, cricket attracted money and embraced fresh ideas.

3) IPL transformed cricket’s economic landscape

The IPL’s runaway commercial success provided cricket an economic lifeline and resources from the shorter format are used to keep alive traditional cricket. Tapping into emerging trends of changing lifestyles and rapidly shifting consumer choices, the IPL is a master stroke -- an exciting product that satisfies a market need.

4) IPL created ‘club culture’ in cricket

The IPL structure of privately-owned franchise teams ushered in football- style club culture. Its business model focuses not on the annual balance sheet but on the ‘brand’ and creating ‘value’. Clubs invest time and energy to ‘connect’ with fans and build loyalty to be monetised over time.

5) IPL enabled technology transfer and sharing of knowledge

The IPL represents a global world where knowledge is shared and technology transferred. The free movement of specialist support staff means the best practices -- technical and scientific-- are available to everyone.

6) IPL is cricket’s United Nations

With IPL teams resembling coalition forces drawn from different countries, on-field player behaviour improved and dressing room camaraderie converted enemies/opponents into friends. When RCB’s Virat Kohli/AB de Villiers face Delhi’s Shami/Rabada it is a statement about cultural cohesion, peace and understanding. Significantly, in cricket’s UN, India holds the veto.

7) IPL elevated domestic cricket to international status

Technically, the IPL is a ‘domestic’ tournament of the BCCI, no different from Goswami Ganesh Dutt in Delhi or Buchi Babu in Chennai. The IPL has given a new meaning to ‘domestic’ tournaments and the irony of having foreign captains/coaches/commentators/umpires/support staff heading to India in large numbers can’t be lost. The auction saw 232 foreign players signing up for 20 slots in a domestic tournament!

8) IPL improved India’s domestic cricket

IPL rules (seven Indians in the playing eleven, 18 in the squad) opened job opportunities and the league is cricket’s ultimate finishing school for young talent. Players carry the dressing room/on-field IPL experience into Indian cricket.

9) IPL is a financial lottery, cricket’s Pay Commission

With market forces determining price, achhe din arrived for players as salaries went through the roof. Kohli’s IPL pay cheque is more than the entire salary of a team in Australia’s BBL.

10) IPL is responsible for making cricket a circus

Because of IPL, leagues are popping up everywhere and the T20 circuit appears a round- the-year circus that pitches its tent in different locations. Players are happy to hop events, choosing cash and club over country.

(The writer is a senior sports administrators and views are personal)

