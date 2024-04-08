IPL match today, CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head record between both sides; check fantasy team, pitch report

In a critical showdown between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), defending champions CSK will be looking to rejuvenate their campaign after consecutive setbacks in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Despite their composed demeanor, the CSK camp will be eager to address areas of concern to return to winning ways against an in-form KKR side. Chennai Super Kings' Moeen Ali (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shahbaz Ahmed during the Indian Premier League(AFP)

The top-order batters, including skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and promising talent Rachin Ravindra, need to step up and provide CSK with a solid start in the powerplay overs. Gaikwad's strike rate of 118.91 this year highlights the need for acceleration, while Ravindra seeks to make a significant impact after subdued performances over the past few matches.

Shivam Dube has been the sole standout performer for CSK in this season so far, amassing 148 runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.86, leading the team's batting charge.

The inclusion of young Sameer Rizvi could inject vitality into the batting lineup, depending on team strategy. However, CSK's bowling unit faces challenges with the absence of pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana in the last match, emphasising the need for alternative strategies against KKR's formidable batting lineup.

In contrast, KKR, alongside Rajasthan Royals, has maintained an unbeaten record in the tournament, attributed to their aggressive batting approach. Opening with Sunil Narine has proven to be a masterstroke, with the left-haner emerging as the team's top run-scorer so far.

His partnership with Phil Salt has been instrumental in KKR's success, complementing a middle-order anchored by skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ramandeep Singh.

KKR's bowling has been equally impressive, with contributions from Harshit Rana, Andre Russell, and Vaibhav Arora. Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakaravarthy are gradually finding form after a slow start, bolstering KKR's multifaceted attack.

Both teams will be wary of Chepauk's unpredictable pitch behaviour, expecting another high-scoring contest. CSK will rely on Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, and spinners Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, and Maheesh Theekshana to counter KKR's aggressive batting prowess.

KKR vs CSK head-to-head

In 29 matches between the two sides in the IPL, the CSK boast a stronger record with 18 wins to their name, in comparison to KKR's 10. One match ended in no result. Last year, the two sides met twice in the group stage with both sharing the spoils. While CSK defeated KKR by 49 runs in their first clash, the Knight Riders registered a comprehensive six-wicket win in the second.

KKR vs CSK fantasy team

Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja/Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Harshit Rana, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Pitch report

The match is expected to be a high-scoring spectacle, with the average first-innings score at Chepauk in IPL 2024 rising significantly to 189 over the two matches played here so far.