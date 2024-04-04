IPL match today: GT vs PBKS - Predicting winner of Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, check fantasy team and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 17th Match of the Indian Premier League 2024, in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday. Both teams will be playing their fourth match in this edition of the T20 extravaganza. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill in action.(Gujarat Titans Twitter)

Gujarat have played three matches in the ongoing season, winning two games and losing one. In their previous match, the Shubman Gill-led team defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. Batting first, Hyderabad gave a target of 163 runs, with GT's Mohit Sharma scalping three wickets in the innings. In reply, Gujarat chased down the target easily in 19.1 overs, losing just three wickets. Captain Gill contributed 36 runs off 28 balls while Sai Sudharsan top scored with 45 runs off 36 balls.

On the other hand, in the three matches that they have played in IPL 2024, Punjab won just one game and lost two. In their previous match, Punjab lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs. Given a target of 200 runs by Lucknow, Punjab could only manage to score 178 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. PBKS' captain Shikhar Dhawan scored a scintillating 70 off 50 balls that ended up in a losing cause.

GT vs PBKS match fantasy team

Shubman Gill, David Miller, Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone(vice-captain), Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan(captain), Umesh Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha(Wicket-keeper)

GT vs PBKS match pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known to have both red-soil and black-soil pitches. Pace bowlers are likely to get more assistance on black-soil pitches. Meanwhile, red-soil pitches tend to get drier soon and help the spin bowlers more.

GT vs PBKS match weather conditions

Temperature in the city of Ahmedabad is expected to be around 39 degrees at the starting time of the match between Gujarat and Punjab. There is no chance of rain.

GT vs PBKS match result prediction

According to Google's prediction of the win probablity, Gujarat has 56% chance of victory in the IPL 2024 match against Punjab on Thursday.