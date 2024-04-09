IPL Orange Cap list after CSK vs KKR: Virat Kohli rules despite no RCB match for 3 days

Virat Kohli remained on top of the Orange Cap list for IPL 2024 despite Royal Challengers Bengaluru not playing for three days. After 24 matches in the 17th edition of the league, Kohli remains the only player to register more than 200 runs this year. He currently has 316 runs in just five matches with an average of 105.33. The RCB legend has so far hit two fifties and a century. Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (IPL-X)

Kohli is followed by Gujarat Titans top-order batter Sai Sudharsan who has mustered 191 runs in five matches. The left-hander's strike rate of 129, however, remains a concern. At the third spot is RR's Riyan Parag, who has scored 185 runs in five matches. Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad holds onto third place with 177 runs.

GT captain Shubman Gill (183 runs in five matches) and Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran (178 runs in four matches) occupy the fourth and the fifth spot respectively.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap list

Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam Dube climbed to the 8th spot with a 28-run knock just off 18 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk.

Ravindra Jadeja returned bowling figures of 3/18 as holders CSK handed KKR their first loss of this Indian Premier League season with a seven-wicket hammering on Monday.

Jadeja's disciplined left-arm spin led Chennai's bowling charge to restrict Kolkata to 137/9, a total the home team overhauled with 14 balls to spare at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Two-time winners Kolkata suffered defeat after three straight victories.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led the chase with an unbeaten 67 and a 70-run second-wicket partnership with Daryl Mitchell, who made 25, to make Chennai bounce back from two losses.

Gaikwad, who was handed the captaincy by veteran Dhoni ahead of the season, hammered nine boundaries including the winning hit to make it three in three at home this season.

With Chennai needing three for victory and the crowd erupted at the sight of Dhoni, who led the team to five IPL titles, walking out to bat.

The 42-year-old, who is likely playing his last season as player, made one off three balls amid loud cheers from the fans dressed in the Chennai's yellow.

Kolkata had a horror start to their innings after they lost England's Phil Salt on the first ball off fast bowler Tushar Dehspande.

Jadeja remained the hero as he struck on the first ball of his opening over and sent back the in-form Sunil Narine (27) four balls later to put Kolkata in trouble at 60-3 inside seven overs.

Wickets kept tumbling as Jadeja, who reached 100 catches in the IPL, took one more and fellow spinner Maheesh Theekshana reduced the opposition to 85-5 in 11.5 overs.