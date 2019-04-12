IPL Points Table and updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list

Bespectacled Mitchell Santner smashed Ben Stokes into the stands off the final delivery to guide Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling four-wicket victory in an IPL game which saw a very public outburst from winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

CSK recorded their sixth win in seven games as they made a rough weather of a modest 152 run target before Santner’s six sealed in a dramatic final over in which CSK needed 18 runs.

Dhoni on his part scored 58 off 43 and added 95 with Ambati Rayudu (57 off 47 balls) for the fifth wicket. However Stokes got him with a yorker and a clear waist high no-ball to Santner was ruled out by umpire Ulhas Gandhe after trying to raise his arm.

This prompted an angry Dhoni to enter the ground and literally blast Gandhe before leg umpire Bruce Oxenford calmed him and sent him back before Santner finished it off in style spoiling a brilliant outing from Jofra Archer (1/19 in 4 overs).

ALSO READ: IPL 2019 | ‘Clearly out of line’: Former cricketers react to MS Dhoni’s confrontation with umpires

Here is a look at the points table. Remember the top 4 teams qualify for the play-offs.

David Warner continues to dominate the batting charts while Kagiso Rabada is currently wearing the purple cap.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 12:47 IST