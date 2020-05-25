IPL postponement makes it difficult: Former India keeper on MS Dhoni’s international comeback

cricket

Updated: May 25, 2020 12:39 IST

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been away from international cricket since the culmination of India’s World Cup campaign last year after losing to New Zealand in the semifinal. The right-handed batsman was slated to return at the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings, and was at the training grounds with the team, before the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic.

With still no decision yet made on whether the tournament will be played this year or not, former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra says that it would be difficult for Dhoni to make a return in international cricket.

Also read: Policing ban on saliva will be hard: India bowling coach Bharat Arun

Speaking in an interview to My Khel, Ratra who has played 6 Tests and 12 ODIs, said that IPL would have allowed the Indian team management to monitor Dhoni’s performance along with other Indian keepers in the tournament.

“You see, Dhoni is a very unpredictable player but yes there has been a long time since he played competitive cricket. IPL 2020 seemed quite decisive for his international career. The team management would have closely monitored his performance and also how other wicketkeepers would’ve done during the IPL,” Ratra said.

Also read: Selectors will not look at me as they feel I’m too old: Harbhajan Singh

“Unfortunately, IPL getting postponed indefinitely makes it (Dhoni’s comeback) difficult but you never know with Dhoni,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was praised by Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah in an interview to Cricfrenzy. “I’m a huge fan of MS Dhoni, the way he controls himself. He also batted at five-six for the India team and whenever I sit idle, I try to watch his innings, even watch live games of his. And try to learn how he composes himself in the game,” the 34-year-old said in a live FB chat with the cricket news website.