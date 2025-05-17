IPL resumption in danger: Rain likely to affect RCB vs KKR match as Bengaluru weather forecast grim

The wait for the IPL to be well and truly back may find itself grow just a little bit longer, as inclement weather is set to play a role in Bangalore, that may play spoilsport with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders getting the ball rolling again. Rain interrupts play at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's match against Punjab Kings earlier this season.(PTI)

Bangalore and other parts of Karnataka have already received heavy showers in recent days, with a degree of flooding also being experienced in the city. It has already been a pretty damp week in Bangalore, and there are strong chances of that continuing into Saturday evening’s game.

As per AccuWeather’s forecast for Saturday, the chances of precipitation start to ramp up in the afternoon, before peaking right as the toss is set to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A 25% chance of rain is expected at 1 PM, but that number begins to ramp up until it’s touching 58% at 5 PM. Afternoon showers are a little touch and go, but as the day gets cooler come evening time, rain almost feels like an inevitability in terms of delaying the game.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium dies boast of a phenomenal grounds crew and arguably the most advanced drainage system in the country and it will need to come into play as a precipitation chance of 71% is forecasted for 7 PM, when the toss is set to occur.

KKR already victims of washout in IPL 2025

Some good news following that, thankfully, as the odds of rain begin to fall later into the night. While this does still mean that there is a 49% chance of rain at 9 PM and 34% following that, it provides a window for some sort of action.

IPL fans will be hoping desperately that the weather gods play along and don’t play spoilsport with the return of the IPL being greeted by a washout. KKR have already been involved in a complete washout this tournament, splitting points with Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens after only a single over of their run-chase was played before rain forced the match to be abandoned.

RCB fans won’t be too pleased with the forecast, with a large-scale tribute to Virat Kohli’s Test career being planned in the stands. Moreover, the team will officially qualify for the playoffs with a win today evening, and there will be an extra motivation to seal the deal as early as possible.