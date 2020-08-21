e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL reveals new logo with title sponsor Dream XI

IPL reveals new logo with title sponsor Dream XI

The 2020 edition will take place in UAE and the new logo featured the new title sponsor Dream XI. IPL on its official Instagram handle shared a picture of its new logo with hashtag #Dream11IPL and asked the fans for their opinions.

cricket Updated: Aug 21, 2020 08:50 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
IPL news logo.
IPL news logo.
         

BCCI had to pick a new title sponsor for the 2020 Indian Premier League after Chinese smartphone maker Vivo India’s sponsorship was suspended for this edition. After some deliberation, the sponsorship rights were awarded to Dream XI, which is a leader in the fantasy gaming space. Dream XI agreed to pay BCCI Rs 222 crore for the rights, which is nearly half the amount (440 crore) that Vivo was paying.

With the league set to start on September 19, the new logo for the IPL was revealed. The 2020 edition will take place in UAE and the new logo featured the new title sponsor Dream XI. IPL on its official Instagram handle shared a picture of its new logo with hashtag #Dream11IPL and asked the fans for their opinions.

Hindustantimes

READ | ‘It is a question of arithmetic’: N Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged Dhoni in IPL auction

The image of the new logo was also shared for defending champions Mumbai Indians on Instagram. They open their campaign on September 19 against last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

 

A few days ago, IPL announced the deal with Dream XI and also mentioned the company’s growing presence in sports in India.

“The IPL Governing Council has announced Dream11 as the new Title Sponsor of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. Dream11 (Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd) is an Indian company based in Mumbai, Maharashtra,” the official IPL release stated.

“Dream11’s association with sports has grown over the years and it is presently partnering a total of 19 sports leagues along with 6 Indian Premier League Franchises.”

IPL 2020 Full coverage

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said that Dream11’s association with the league will help increase engagement of the fans with IPL.

“We welcome Dream11 on board as Title Sponsor for the 2020 edition of the IPL. Dream11 upgrading their association from an Official Partner to Title Sponsors is a great testament to the brand IPL. Dream11 as a fantasy sports brand will only grow the engagement of the IPL with its fans. As a digital brand it will give them leverage to create exciting online engagement for fans sitting at home and watching the matches. We look forward to delivering great value to Dream11,” Patel was quoted as saying in the release.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Pak wanted Davinder Singh to find contact inside MEA: NIA chargesheet
Pak wanted Davinder Singh to find contact inside MEA: NIA chargesheet
Areas under Delhi’s three civic bodies among dirtiest in country
Areas under Delhi’s three civic bodies among dirtiest in country
Samsung’s new Galaxy M phone with 7,000mAh battery is coming to India soon
Samsung’s new Galaxy M phone with 7,000mAh battery is coming to India soon
Pension a fundamental right, cannot be deducted without authority of law: HC
Pension a fundamental right, cannot be deducted without authority of law: HC
Bobby Deol interview: Class of 83 reflects on slump, focusses on resurgence
Bobby Deol interview: Class of 83 reflects on slump, focusses on resurgence
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In