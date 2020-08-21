IPL reveals new logo with title sponsor Dream XI

cricket

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 08:50 IST

BCCI had to pick a new title sponsor for the 2020 Indian Premier League after Chinese smartphone maker Vivo India’s sponsorship was suspended for this edition. After some deliberation, the sponsorship rights were awarded to Dream XI, which is a leader in the fantasy gaming space. Dream XI agreed to pay BCCI Rs 222 crore for the rights, which is nearly half the amount (440 crore) that Vivo was paying.

With the league set to start on September 19, the new logo for the IPL was revealed. The 2020 edition will take place in UAE and the new logo featured the new title sponsor Dream XI. IPL on its official Instagram handle shared a picture of its new logo with hashtag #Dream11IPL and asked the fans for their opinions.

The image of the new logo was also shared for defending champions Mumbai Indians on Instagram. They open their campaign on September 19 against last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

A few days ago, IPL announced the deal with Dream XI and also mentioned the company’s growing presence in sports in India.

“The IPL Governing Council has announced Dream11 as the new Title Sponsor of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. Dream11 (Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd) is an Indian company based in Mumbai, Maharashtra,” the official IPL release stated.

“Dream11’s association with sports has grown over the years and it is presently partnering a total of 19 sports leagues along with 6 Indian Premier League Franchises.”

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said that Dream11’s association with the league will help increase engagement of the fans with IPL.

“We welcome Dream11 on board as Title Sponsor for the 2020 edition of the IPL. Dream11 upgrading their association from an Official Partner to Title Sponsors is a great testament to the brand IPL. Dream11 as a fantasy sports brand will only grow the engagement of the IPL with its fans. As a digital brand it will give them leverage to create exciting online engagement for fans sitting at home and watching the matches. We look forward to delivering great value to Dream11,” Patel was quoted as saying in the release.