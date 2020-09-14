IPL teams celebrate India’s famous bowl out win over Pakistan in 2007 WT20

cricket

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 13:39 IST

One of the biggest reasons for the Indian Premier League (IPL) becoming such a popular tournament, apart from the performances on the pitch, was India’s glorious campaign in the 2007 World T20 in South Africa. As MS Dhoni’s team became world champions, India’s cricket crazy fans discovered and enjoyed an all new format of the sport.

In that tournament India played two unforgettable matches against arch rivals Pakistan. One of them was the incredible final, when Dhoni’s men narrowly edged out the neighbours. But the group match played between the two teams was even closer and had to be decided on a bowl out after the match ended in a tie.

That match was played on this day, 13 years ago. In that clash in Durban, India posted 141/9 after batting first, with Robin Uthappa leading the charge with a 39-ball 50 and captain Dhoni and Irfan Pathan making key contributions.

While Indian bowlers made life tough for the Pakistani batsmen, a 35-ball 53 from the blade of Misbah-ul-Haq kept Pakistan in the game. But Misbah was run out in the final over and the Indians held on for a tie.

With no super over in those days, bowl out was the tie breaker in which five players had to bowl and hit the stumps. While the Pakistanis drew a blank on the first three deliveries, Sehwag, Harbhajan and Uthappa hit the stumps as India won the contest.

Several IPL teams, including Rajasthan Royals, where Uthappa currently plays, decided to celebrate that famous Indian victory by putting out tweets. Here is a look at them.

That victory played a big role in India getting into the knock out phase. Memorable victories over England and Australia (in the semi-final) followed as Dhoni’s men entered the summit clash where Gautam Gambhir powered them to a winning total.

The likes of Irfan Pathan, RP Singh and Joginder Sharma held their own with the ball as India claimed a momentous victory that would go on to change the landscape of Indian cricket.