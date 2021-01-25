IND USA
Home / Cricket / Ipl / 'Someone else might buy him for 10 crores': Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020
Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell.(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

‘Someone else might buy him for 10 crores’: Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar stated that some other franchise may still go for him and bid for the Australian all-rounder with a heavy sum.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:38 PM IST

Kings XI Punjab have released a total of nine players from their camp ahead of the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They parted ways from some of the big-ticket cricketers like Glenn Maxwell, Hardus Viljoen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sheldon Cottrell.

The aforementioned players didn’t live up to the exception in the 2020 season, especially Maxwell, who badly struggled on the field with the bat. The Australian all-rounder failed to hit even a single six, neither he notched any fifty-plus score in the entire season.

ALSO READ | Ashwin explains why he opted to compete against Steve Smith

When asked about the axing of Maxwell, former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar stated that some other franchise may still go for him and bid for the Australian all-rounder with a heavy sum.

“Who knows, someone else might buy him for 10 crores. It seems to be the case with Glenn Maxwell. You can understand that kind of ability but I think a lot of things will be wiser now. A little bit surprised with some of the other overseas names they have let go, Jimmy Neesham perhaps didn't have the greatest tournament,” said Agarkar on Star Sports.

Agarkar further stated that the KXIP will be in a strong position to outbid all the other franchises for any of the overseas players in the upcoming mini-auction as they have more than 50 crore available in the purse.

“The one thing is, in the auction it is perhaps a lot easier to find good quality overseas players because you only need five or six good ones in your squad. It is a little bit easier to replace, Indian players obviously a lot harder, especially if it is not a big auction. So you understand that and 50-odd crores now, so if there is one or two really big names that come up, they will certainly be in the box seat to try and push for them,” Agarkar concluded.

