Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Match 14 of Indian Premier League, 2026 to start at 07:30 PM

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, Match 14 of Indian Premier League, 2026

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of Indian Premier League, 2026. Match will start on 08 Apr 2026 at 07:30 PM

Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi



Delhi Capitals squad -

David Miller, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Kyle Jamieson, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Pathum Nissanka, Ajay Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Gujarat Titans squad -

Ishant Sharma, Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Tewatia, Luke Wood, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Sai Sudharsan, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma

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