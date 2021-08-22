‘Everyone believed that he should've been picked’: Chopra names RCB’s ‘phenomenal inclusion’ for UAE leg of IPL 2021

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has backed Royal Challengers Bangalore’s move to sign Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which gets underway in the UAE from September 19.

The franchise on Saturday confirmed the inclusion of Hasaranga, along with his national teammate Dushmantha Chamira and Australian batsman Tim David, through a social media post. The trio will replace Australian players - Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams in the UAE leg of the tournament.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Chopra called Hasaranga a ‘phenomenal inclusion’ for RCB who are placed third on the points table this season with 10 points.

“Adam Zampa is not there, so they have taken Hasaranga for him. Interestingly enough, there was a doubt about his availability earlier and was thus not picked in the auction. But everyone believed that he should have been picked because he has done well whenever he has played T20 cricket, whether for his country or otherwise,” Chopra said.

Hasaranga, the second-ranked bowler in the shortest format, recently grabbed the limelight with his remarkable performance against Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India in the 3-match T20I series, that Sri Lanka won 2-1. He picked up 7 wickets, including a four-wicket haul in final T20I, and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

“He did an amazing job in Sri Lanka. He was contributing in every match he played. So Hasaranga, I think is a phenomenal inclusion. If you want, you can play Hasaranga along with Chahal. You can go in with two wrist spinners,” he added.

Chopra further spoke about the signing of Chameera and David by the franchise. The cricketer-turned-commentator said, “Kane Richardson has also opted out, he is not coming. So they have got Dushmantha Chameera. He is also a very decent bowler. We saw him recently bowling well in Sri Lanka. You expect from him also that he will do alright. He has good a good yorker although he bowls a compulsory slower one at times, but he has got the pace.”

“Daniel Sams is also not coming. They have got Tim David. His T20 numbers are outstanding. Singapore-born Australian player. He has hit with an excellent strike rate and played for a lot of teams - Perth Scorchers, Hobart, St Lucia Kings and now in the Hundred. He has been playing in a lot of T20/Hundred kind of leagues,” Chopra added.