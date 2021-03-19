'He holds the key in CSK line-up': Parthiv Patel's big prediction about Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2021

Suresh Raina’s decision to opt out of IPL 2020 even before the start of the tournament last year in UAE was one of the biggest talking points of the Indian Premier League. One of IPL’s most successful batsmen, Raina will make comeback in IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Commenting on the return of Raina in the CSK squad, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel said the attacking left-hander will hold the key if the men in yellow have to turn things around in the 14th edition of the tournament.

"And now with Suresh Raina coming in the squad. I think he holds key in the CSK line-up and we have seen what he has done throughout the years of IPL. With him coming back and Ruturaj Gaikwad doing well in domestic cricket and plus MS Dhoni, they're great players and you can't count them out for too long," Parthiv said in Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

IPL’s second-highest run-scorer Raina has 5368 runs in 193 matches at an average of 33.34. He will bat in the top of the order for CSK along with Ambati Rayudu in IPL 2021.

CSK roped in the services of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham to strengthen their spin-bowling and lower order.





"See, obviously they must be slightly disappointed that they have to get out of Chennai because they have got Moeen Ali in their squad, they have got K Gowtham in their squad. Last year, what went wrong for CSK was, that they were not getting enough runs on the board. Then, in the latter half of the tournament, you saw emergence of Ruturaj Gaikwad," said Parthiv.

Commenting about Dhoni, Parthiv said the former India captain will be determined to get CSK’s ball rolling.

"He (MS Dhoni) had an indifferent season last year but as we saw how keen he is (spoke to him few times) and he is very determined to get CSK's ball rolling to start with," Parthiv added.

CSK has won the IPL thrice and is regarded as one of the most successful franchises in T20 history.

"These are the teams who have done well and they know that once they win the first game or the second game -- they can start believing again. So, it won't take much of time for CSK to start the tournament in a positive manner," said Parthiv.

