'He holds the key in CSK line-up': Parthiv Patel's big prediction about Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2021
- One of IPL’s most successful batsmen, Raina will make comeback in IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Suresh Raina’s decision to opt out of IPL 2020 even before the start of the tournament last year in UAE was one of the biggest talking points of the Indian Premier League. One of IPL’s most successful batsmen, Raina will make comeback in IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Commenting on the return of Raina in the CSK squad, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel said the attacking left-hander will hold the key if the men in yellow have to turn things around in the 14th edition of the tournament.
"And now with Suresh Raina coming in the squad. I think he holds key in the CSK line-up and we have seen what he has done throughout the years of IPL. With him coming back and Ruturaj Gaikwad doing well in domestic cricket and plus MS Dhoni, they're great players and you can't count them out for too long," Parthiv said in Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
IPL’s second-highest run-scorer Raina has 5368 runs in 193 matches at an average of 33.34. He will bat in the top of the order for CSK along with Ambati Rayudu in IPL 2021.
CSK roped in the services of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham to strengthen their spin-bowling and lower order.
"See, obviously they must be slightly disappointed that they have to get out of Chennai because they have got Moeen Ali in their squad, they have got K Gowtham in their squad. Last year, what went wrong for CSK was, that they were not getting enough runs on the board. Then, in the latter half of the tournament, you saw emergence of Ruturaj Gaikwad," said Parthiv.
Commenting about Dhoni, Parthiv said the former India captain will be determined to get CSK’s ball rolling.
"He (MS Dhoni) had an indifferent season last year but as we saw how keen he is (spoke to him few times) and he is very determined to get CSK's ball rolling to start with," Parthiv added.
CSK has won the IPL thrice and is regarded as one of the most successful franchises in T20 history.
"These are the teams who have done well and they know that once they win the first game or the second game -- they can start believing again. So, it won't take much of time for CSK to start the tournament in a positive manner," said Parthiv.
Get our daily newsletter
Parthiv Patel's big prediction about Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2021
- One of IPL’s most successful batsmen, Raina will make comeback in IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
IPL 2021: Dhoni is determined to get CSK's ball rolling, says Parthiv
- The Chennai-based franchise had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table.
Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions
'I think bowling came second': KKR talisman Sunil Narine reveals his first love
- IPL 2021: Sunil Narine is the 8th most successful bowler in IPL with 127 wickets from 120 matches. He picked up 24 wickets and finished second in the race for the Purple Cap in 2012, the season when KKR won their maiden title.
‘Not many 40-yr-olds assess the ball that clearly’: CSK on Dhoni's fitness
Harbhajan Singh ‘regrets’ not playing at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2021
Sixes galore as MS Dhoni hits the nets for CSK ahead of IPL 2021- WATCH
‘Hope Axar and Ashwin have some wickets left’: Ricky Ponting
Former IPL COO Sundar Raman named consultant for CSK
IPL 2021 schedule: CSK matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know
IPL 2021 schedule: RCB matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know
BCCI looking at multiple cities to host IPL 2021: Report
IPL 2021: From milk deliveries to IPL pacer, Vaibhav Arora's journey
Cricket Australia limits use of its players for advertising during IPL
IPL 2021: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after auction
- CSK picked all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge sum of ₹9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history.