IPL 2021: ‘Facing him is a nightmare’ - Rajasthan Royals youngster calls Jasprit Bumrah ‘the world’s best’

The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder named the toughest bowler he has come up against and it's none other than – Jasprit Bumrah.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) player Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of Chennai Super Kings batsman Narayan Jagadeesan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.(PTI)

All-rounder Riyan Parag is gearing up for yet another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It’s going to be his third season with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The youngster from Assam came into the picture in the 2019 season and has been playing a crucial role for his team since then. Last year, he featured in 12 games for RR and scored 86 runs.

Riyan, who is currently in a mandatory quarantine, on Wednesday answered to a few questions put up by fans on social media. During the session, he named the toughest bowler he has come up against and it's none other than – Jasprit Bumrah.

“That’d be very easy. That would be Jasprit Bumrah. I think he is the world’s best. Facing him and scoring against him is a nightmare,” Riyan said.

The 19-year-old also revealed that he likes to play against Kolkata Knight Riders the most. He also said that he admires Virat Kohli and

“My favourite IPL team to play against would be Kolkata (Knight Riders) because first, I like playing in Eden. And second, I think they really have top quality quickies.

“My role model has always been Virat Kohli. I admire him as a player of course, but even more as a human being. So, it’s Virat Kohli,” he said.

Riyan has recently joined the RR bubble. He had a terrific performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy captaining Assam in the T20 tournament. He amassed 261 runs at a strike rate of 141.84 and picked up five wickets.

The Royals will begin their campaign from Aril 12, against KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings, under the leadership of newly-appointed skipper Sanju Samson.

