‘Need to perform no matter what the price tag is’: Morris ready for ‘added responsibility’ in Jofra Archer’s absence

As the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is around the corner, all eyes will be on South African speedster Chris Morris who was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping sum of ₹16.25 crore at the players' auction in February 2021.

Morris, the most expensive player in the history of the tournament, looking forward to a new season and gearing up for leading RR’s pace attack in the absence of injured Jofra Archer. The England speedster was ruled out of the first half of the tournament due to an elbow injury he suffered during the recently concluded England’s tour of India.

During a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Morris said that leading the team’s pace attack will be an added responsibility but it doesn't change his role in the team.

“Every single team that I have played in the IPL, my role has been with the new ball and at the death. That doesn’t really change. I have always had fast bowlers in the team and I've been there supporting act,” Morris said.

“It won’t be a new role if I am leading an attack, won’t be new if I am supporting. There is a little bit of responsibility when it comes to leading the attack. But like I said, since it wouldn't be able to be alien to me,” he added.

Talking about the pressure that comes with such an expensive price tag, Morris said “I think it's natural to have a little bit of pressure when something like that has happened. I'd be lying to you if there wasn't any pressure but fortunately enough in the past, I have been coming in with quite a big price tag on my head. At the end of the day, you need to perform, no matter what the price tag is.”

Humbled to have gone for such a high price tag, Morris said that seeing so many teams interested in his services is a confidence booster.

“I didn’t expect to be bought for that much and so many teams to employ my services. It’s humbling, I never thought I’d be playing these many IPLs,” said Morris.

(With PTI Inputs)