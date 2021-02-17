IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will be granting No-Objection Certificates to its players for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Along with granting NOCs, it has also been confirmed that the Kiwis would be available for the entire edition of the IPL.
New Zealand Cricket spokesperson Richard Boock confirmed to ANI via email that the board would be granting NOCs and the Kiwis would be available for the entire edition of the IPL.
"Yes, the NOCs would be given and the cricketers would be available for the entire edition," said Boock.
As per some media reports, it was being said that the Kiwis would miss the playoffs stage of the IPL as New Zealand is set to play two-match Test series against England in June this year. However, this clarification from Boock has put an end to all rumours.
IPL 2021 is set to be played from April this year. The BCCI would be looking to have fans in attendance for the premier T20 tournament and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that the decision regarding fans would be taken very soon.
"This year is going to be big as well because of what it is. We'll see whether we can get the crowd back into the IPL, it's a decision we'll have to take very shortly. But it's going to be another great tournament," Ganguly told Star Sports.
Before the tournament, a mini-auction will be held in Chennai on February 18 and it will see 292 players going under the hammer. Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Hales, Shakib Al Hasan, and Moeen Ali are some of the players who have registered for this year's auction.
A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the mini-auction.
₹2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.
12 players are on the auction list with a base price of ₹1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of ₹1 crore.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
IPL 2021: KXIP opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'
'Followed Warne on TV & phone': Nagaland teenager eyes IPL riches
'Not many gaps to fill': Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction
IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war
- Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.
IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors
- Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
Will IPL reward Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara on the auction table?
- Also throwing his name in the ring is the Sydney Test saviour Hanuma Vihari, with a base prize of ₹1 crore. His IPL record, like Pujara, is not flattering with 284 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of 88.47. After featuring in IPL 2019 for Delhi Capitals, he went unsold, last year.
IPL 2021 auction: Two Indians in ₹2 crore base price, KXIP with most money
IPL 2021: Sanjay Bangar joins RCB as batting consultant
- IPL 2021: Bangar will join RCB's coaching staff, which includes Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.
Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction
Jasprit Bumrah begins home run on India's tough bowling day
- The bowling spearhead strikes twice by overcoming difficult conditions on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Chennai.
Smith, Moeen Ali head massive list of players registered for IPL mini-auction
- Steve Smith released by Rajasthan Royals, Shakib Al Hasan returning to IPL after serving an anti-corruption suspension, Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - both released by CSK are amongst the 11 prominent names to have kept their base price at the higher end of R2 crores.
Cricket Australia to grant NOC to IPL-bound players on case-by-case basis
IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer
- IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire
