Harbhajan Singh (L) and Kedar Jadhav (R)(HT Collage)
IPL Auction 2021: India stars Harbhajan and Kedar Jadhav picked up in accelerated auction

IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders while Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Kedar Jadhav.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:30 PM IST

After going unsold in the first round of Indian Premier League payers’ auction, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav were picked up in the accelerated round on Thursday in Chennai.

Harbhajan, who was released by Chennai Super Kings earlier this year, was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of 2 Cr. Another former CSK player Jadhav was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2 Cr.

Earlier, Piyush Chawla was picked up by Mumbai Indians for 2.4 crore. England's Adil Rashid who had his base price as 1.5 crore did not find any takers and he went unsold.

Glenn Maxwell (14.25 crores), Chris Morris (16.25 crores), and Jhye Richardson (14 crores) were the biggest buys in the ongoing auction.

Maxwell was picked up by RCB, while Morris and Richardson went to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings respectively.

On the other hand, spin bowling all-rounder Gowtham was bought for a record 9.25 crore by the Chennai Super Kings. The 32-year-old is currently with the Indian team as a net bowler for the ongoing Test series against England.

Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan, named after the Bollywood superstar, expectedly got a handsome 5.25 crore deal from Punjab Kings, more than 51 times his base price of 20 lakh. Shahrukh has been in the limelight with his exploits in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan was lapped up by KKR for 3.2 crore. He missed the IPL last year as he was serving a ban for failing to report a corrupt approach.

Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile also ended up with a good deal, fetching a 5 crore bid from Mumbai Indians. He had a base price of 1.5 crore.

Ace Australian batsman Steve Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for 2.20 crore, only 20 lakh more than his base price.

