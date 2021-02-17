IND USA
IPL Auction 2021: List of all teams with available slots and purse left

  IPL Auction list: There are some big international and Indian names in the list and it will be interesting to see how the teams react when some of the big names, released by the franchisees, are called out.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:21 PM IST

The IPL 2021 auction will be held in Chennai on Thursday and a total of 292 players will go under the hammer. There are some big international and Indian names in the list and it will be interesting to see how the teams react when some of the big names, released by the franchisees, are called out.

Kings XI Punjab, who will now be called as Punjab Kings, have the biggest purse and will rejig the line-up again. RCB too went for the jugular despite a play-offs finish last season.

IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18

CSK too will be looking to make some big buys to start afresh. Here is a look at how the 8 franchises are placed in terms of purse and slots left.

Available purse and team strengths of the team ahead of IPL 2021 mini auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Number of players: 18

Number of Overseas players: 7

Total money spent: 62.10 cr

Salary cap available: 22.90 cr

Available slot: 7

Overseas slot: 1


Delhi Capitals (DC)

Number of players: 19

Number of Overseas players: 6

Total money spent: 72.0982 cr

Salary cap available: 12.9018 cr

Available slot: 6

Overseas slot: 2


Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Number of players: 16

Number of Overseas players: 3

Total money spent: 31.80 cr

Salary cap available: 53.20 cr

Available slot: 9

Overseas slot: 5


Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 6

Total money spent: 74.25 cr

Salary cap available: 10.75 cr

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 2


Mumbai Indians (MI)

Number of players: 18

Number of Overseas players: 4

Total money spent: 69.65 cr

Salary cap available: 15.35 cr

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 2


Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 5

Total money spent: 50.12 cr

Salary cap available: 34.85 cr

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 3


Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Number of players: 12

Number of Overseas players: 4

Total money spent: 49.10 cr

Salary cap available: 35.90 cr

Available slot: 13

Overseas slot: 4


Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Number of players: 22

Number of Overseas players: 7

Total money spent: 74.25 cr

Salary cap available: 10.75 cr

Available slot: 3

Overseas slot: 1


