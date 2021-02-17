IPL Auction 2021: List of all teams with available slots and purse left
- IPL Auction list: There are some big international and Indian names in the list and it will be interesting to see how the teams react when some of the big names, released by the franchisees, are called out.
The IPL 2021 auction will be held in Chennai on Thursday and a total of 292 players will go under the hammer. There are some big international and Indian names in the list and it will be interesting to see how the teams react when some of the big names, released by the franchisees, are called out.
Kings XI Punjab, who will now be called as Punjab Kings, have the biggest purse and will rejig the line-up again. RCB too went for the jugular despite a play-offs finish last season.
IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18
CSK too will be looking to make some big buys to start afresh. Here is a look at how the 8 franchises are placed in terms of purse and slots left.
Available purse and team strengths of the team ahead of IPL 2021 mini auction
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Number of players: 18
Number of Overseas players: 7
Total money spent: ₹62.10 cr
Salary cap available: ₹22.90 cr
Available slot: 7
Overseas slot: 1
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Number of players: 19
Number of Overseas players: 6
Total money spent: ₹72.0982 cr
Salary cap available: ₹12.9018 cr
Available slot: 6
Overseas slot: 2
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
Number of players: 16
Number of Overseas players: 3
Total money spent: ₹31.80 cr
Salary cap available: ₹53.20 cr
Available slot: 9
Overseas slot: 5
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Number of players: 17
Number of Overseas players: 6
Total money spent: ₹74.25 cr
Salary cap available: ₹10.75 cr
Available slot: 8
Overseas slot: 2
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Number of players: 18
Number of Overseas players: 4
Total money spent: ₹69.65 cr
Salary cap available: ₹15.35 cr
Available slot: 8
Overseas slot: 2
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Number of players: 17
Number of Overseas players: 5
Total money spent: ₹50.12 cr
Salary cap available: ₹34.85 cr
Available slot: 8
Overseas slot: 3
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Number of players: 12
Number of Overseas players: 4
Total money spent: ₹49.10 cr
Salary cap available: ₹35.90 cr
Available slot: 13
Overseas slot: 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Number of players: 22
Number of Overseas players: 7
Total money spent: ₹74.25 cr
Salary cap available: ₹10.75 cr
Available slot: 3
Overseas slot: 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: List of all teams with available slots and purse left
- IPL Auction list: There are some big international and Indian names in the list and it will be interesting to see how the teams react when some of the big names, released by the franchisees, are called out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18
- IPL 2021 Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's not the same what he used to be': Gambhir explains what CSK need to do
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: KXIP opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Followed Warne on TV & phone': Nagaland teenager eyes IPL riches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not many gaps to fill’: Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war
- Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors
- Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will IPL reward Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara on the auction table?
- Also throwing his name in the ring is the Sydney Test saviour Hanuma Vihari, with a base prize of ₹1 crore. His IPL record, like Pujara, is not flattering with 284 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of 88.47. After featuring in IPL 2019 for Delhi Capitals, he went unsold, last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Two Indians in ₹2 crore base price, KXIP with most money
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Sanjay Bangar joins RCB as batting consultant
- IPL 2021: Bangar will join RCB's coaching staff, which includes Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasprit Bumrah begins home run on India's tough bowling day
- The bowling spearhead strikes twice by overcoming difficult conditions on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smith, Moeen Ali head massive list of players registered for IPL mini-auction
- Steve Smith released by Rajasthan Royals, Shakib Al Hasan returning to IPL after serving an anti-corruption suspension, Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - both released by CSK are amongst the 11 prominent names to have kept their base price at the higher end of R2 crores.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox