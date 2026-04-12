Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Match 20 of Indian Premier League, 2026 to start at 07:30 PM

Live

By

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, Match 20 of Indian Premier League, 2026

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of Indian Premier League, 2026. Match will start on 12 Apr 2026 at 07:30 PM

Venue : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Mumbai Indians squad -

Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Corbin Bosch, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Mayank Markande, Sherfane Rutherford, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Danish Malewar, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Mohammad Izhar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad -

Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Mangesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

...Read More