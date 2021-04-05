IND USA
Rajasthan Royals organised a stadium live show in Jaipur to launch their jersey (representational image)(Twitter)
Rajasthan Royals organise stadium live show to launch 2021 IPL jersey

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 10:23 AM IST

Rajasthan Royals organised a stadium live show in Jaipur to launch their jersey for the IPL beginning April 9.

The IPL starts in Mumbai on Friday.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium was taken over by a 3D projection and light show as Rajasthan Royals players revealed their jersey for the 2021 season.

An audio-visual show was live broadcast from the stadium to fans around the world and players of the Rajasthan Royals team in their bio-bubble in Mumbai.

"The show was a celebration of everything that the Royals fans hold dear to their heart -- the stadium, the city of Jaipur, the Rajasthani culture and landscape -- as well as a reflection of how the franchise's association with Red Bull is helping them move forward at rapid pace, bringing out new ideas and helping the team grow," RR said in a release.

RR are the inaugural edition winners.

South African all-rounder and IPL's most expensive auction buy, Chris Morris said, "Unbelievable reveal of the new jersey. From 2015 till now the jersey has changed a lot since the last time I played for Royals, and it is a beautiful jersey." PTI AH BS BS

rajasthan royals sanju samson ipl 2021 indian premier league + 2 more
