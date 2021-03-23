IPL 2021: West Indies duo Andre Russell, Sunil Narine arrive in India
- Andre Rusell and Sunil Narine checked into the team hotel during the wee hours of Tuesday, having flown in from the Caribbean to Mumbai via USA.
Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are back as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players arrived in Mumbai for the mandatory week-long quarantine ahead of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The duo checked into the team hotel during the wee hours of Tuesday, having flown in from the Caribbean to Mumbai via USA.
ALSO READ| IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players assemble in Mumbai for quarantine
The West Indies players are the second set of players to arrive. The first batch of team members--that arrived on Sunday-- includincluded former skipper Dinesh Karthik along with spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, and Vaibhav Arora.
Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, assistant bowling coach Omkar Salvi and other members of the support staff also checked on Sunday.
Addressing the fans upon his arrival, Narine said: "Whenever you think about the IPL, you think about India," said Narine, reflecting on playing the tournament in UAE last season. "So, it's great to be back. Hopefully, we can have a better season than last year."
All-rounder Russell also spoke a few words on the occasion. "We are closer to you guys now, the games are in India.
"Whether you guys are watching from home or the stands, we will be representing Purple and Gold. Now is the time when we are going to do what we do best because we know the bubble. We're used to this situation, our mindset is already planned for this. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo," stated Russell.
As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) sent out by the BCCI, it is compulsory for all players, management, and support staff entering the bubble to undergo a week-long quarantine in their hotel rooms. During this period, each person will be tested multiple times.
"The testing will continue as per BCCI's guidelines throughout the tournament, similar to how it was conducted last season in the UAE," KKR said on its website.
Individuals will only be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions upon testing negative.
The rest of the player-arrival details are yet to be finalized.
IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players assemble in Mumbai for quarantine
- The first set of people to arrive at the hotel on Saturday, March, 20, included former skipper Dinesh Karthik along with spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, and Vaibhav Arora.
'He's come home': Mumbai Indians welcome Ishan Kishan for IPL 2021
'I would draft him 1st in my T20 team': Neesham's huge praise for MI all-rounder
- IPL 2021: James Neesham will pick Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder as his first pick in his T20 XI.
‘All geared up': Raina, Pujara begin preparations for IPL 2021 - WATCH
IPL 2021: KKR players begin quarantine ahead of training camp
Jofra Archer to miss start of IPL 2021: ECB
Taking advantage of the upcoming IPL is going to be huge: Eoin Morgan
IPL 2021: Players from Ind-Eng series can enter bubbles without quarantining
IPL 2021: Charter flights to be booked for teams and match officials
Delhi Capitals launch new jersey for IPL 2021
- Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them live over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience.
Parthiv Patel's big prediction about Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2021
- One of IPL’s most successful batsmen, Raina will make comeback in IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
IPL 2021: Dhoni is determined to get CSK's ball rolling, says Parthiv
- The Chennai-based franchise had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table.
Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions
'I think bowling came second': KKR talisman Sunil Narine reveals his first love
- IPL 2021: Sunil Narine is the 8th most successful bowler in IPL with 127 wickets from 120 matches. He picked up 24 wickets and finished second in the race for the Purple Cap in 2012, the season when KKR won their maiden title.