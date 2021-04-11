IPL 2021 updated points table after CSK vs DC match

Delhi Capitals have taken the top position in the Indian Premier League points table after registering a comfortable seven wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan slammed fifties as DC chased down CSK's target of 189 in 18.4 overs.

DC have a superior Net Run Rate of +779 and are ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore in first position in the IPL points table. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are at the bottom with 0 points and a NRR of -779.

Mumbai Indians are in seventh position in the IPL 2021 points table with a NRR of -050. But MI will not lose heart over this as the Rohit Sharma's team has a knack of losing season-openers, but they eventually always seem to find a way back.

READ | CSK vs DC: Prithvi Shaw opens up on the 'disappointment' of getting dropped during Australia tour





IPL 2021 points table.





Speaking after the win against CSK in IPL 2021, Pant said that he was under pressure in the middle phase but bowlers relieved it with their performance.

"It was good, once you win the match everything is good. In the middle phase, I was under pressure, but good job from Avesh and the bowlers.

"We were thinking as to what we will do without Nortje and Rabada and I thought we had to do with the options we have.

"We thought whatever we have we have to work around this and put the best playing XI. We just wanted to finish the match before one over, we didn't think about the run-rate."

Pant also praised openers Dhawan and Shaw.

"Prithvi and Shikhar did a good job for us in the powerplay. They kept it simple and looked for boundaries."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON