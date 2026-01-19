IPL-style auction to reshape PSL as PCB scraps draft; increases franchise purse

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled major structural changes to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The PCB has replaced the existing draft system in the PSL with a player auction system, similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL). PCB has also increased the franchise purse for the player auction from USD 1.3 million to USD 1.6 million. The PCB has replaced PSL's draft system with player auction, similar to IPL. (AFP)

Each franchise will be allowed to retain a maximum of 4 players, with no more than 1 per category. Earlier, each franchise was allowed to retain eight players from its squad, including a mentor, a brand ambassador, and a right-to-match option to retain the ninth player in the draft. PCB has now abolished the hiring of a mentor, a brand ambassador, and the right to match option.

Also Read: Pat Cummins ruled out of Australia’s opening T20 World Cup games, expected to return after 2–3 matches ‘Transition from draft’ Speaking to PTI, PSL CEO Salman Naseer said, "The PSL will now transition from a draft to players auction system which should increase transparency and enhance the competitive balance of teams in the league."

There are two new teams for the upcoming season, Hyderabad and Sialkot. Naseer also revealed that they will be allowed to pick four players from the available pool before the auction.

In a press release, PCB said, “This strategic shift is aimed at enhancing competitive balance, increasing transparency, and providing players’ greater earning opportunities.”

Also, each franchise will be allowed to sign one direct foreign player who did not feature in PSL 2025, allowing teams to strategically improve their squads with fresh international talent. PSL 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 26.

The PCB release also mentions that these changes will “reflect the League’s strategic trajectory and evolution, while remaining firmly rooted in its mission to promote cricketing excellence, fan engagement, and attaining unprecedented heights.”