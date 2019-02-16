Irani Cup 2019, Vidarbha vs Rest of India, Day 5 in Nagpur: Raghunath and Taide resume Vidarbha’s innings

Day 4 round-up: Hanuma Vihari scripted history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick of hundreds in the Irani Cup, helping Rest of India rally and set Vidarbha a tricky 280-run target in Nagpur on Friday. Besides Vihari’s 180, India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane made 87 and Shreyas Iyer raced to a 52-ball 61, helping Rest of India to declare their second innings at 374 for three, a day after conceding a big first-innings lead. Needing 280 for an outright win, Ranji champions Vidarbha were 37 for one at close of play, still 243 runs shy of the target with nine wickets in hand.

Follow live updates from the final day of the Irani Cup here -

10:19 hrs IST Vidarbha bat cautiously Raghunath and Taide are batting very cautiously. They don’t have to worry about chasing down the target since they can win the match on first innings lead. Vidarbha: 74/1, need 206 more runs to win.





09:21 hrs IST Raghunath and Taide resume Vidarbha’s innings Raghunath and Taide have strung a 38-run partnership so far. They will look to exploit the conditions and bat as long as possible. The best time to bat in this match has been the first session.



