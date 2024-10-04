Irani Cup: Shaw, spinners rule the day

Lucknow: It was a spinners’ day out on the penultimate day of the five-day Irani Cup encounter here as they grabbed 11 of 12 wickets that fell on Friday, even as Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai took a commanding 121-run first innings lead against Rest of India before stretching their overall lead to 246 at close. Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw scored 76 against Rest of India in Irani Cup. (HT Photo)

If Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian shared six wickets between them to restrict Rest of India for 416 in their first innings in contrast to Mumbai first innings total of 537, Saransh Jain and Manav Suthar excelled for Rest of India, taking four and two wickets, respectively to leave Mumbai finishing the Day 4 at 153/6 in their seconds innings.

There was a lot of drama in the last 15 minutes of play on Friday when Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan was given ‘not out’. It looked like he intentionally came between the throw and the stumps. The decision led to a lot of discussion between the RoI players and the umpires.

However, the 22-yard strip of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium was one that the spinners enjoyed bowling on. Out of 40 overs in Mumbai’s second innings, 35 were bowled by Jain and Suthar after Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna conceded 25 and 15 runs respectively in five overs between them.

Both Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Mhatre got off to a flying start, stitching together 52 runs for the opening wicket. Mhatre (14) was the first to go after being stumped off Jain, but at the other end Shaw kept stroking the ball with sheer power on way to hit his 18th first-class half-century. He finished with 76 in 105 balls with the help of eight fours and a six before being bowled by Jain.

“It was a crucial knock for him (Shaw) and team also at this juncture,” Mumbai’s all-rounder Shams Mulani said at the end of day’s play while praising opener’s batting approach.

After their dismissals, the wickets kept falling on regular intervals as Hardik Tamore (7), skipper Ajinkya Rahane (9), Shreyas Iyer (8) and Shams Mulani (0) found the two RoI spinners tough to handle. Jain, who completed his five-wicket match haul on Friday, took 4/67, whereas Suthar finished the day with 2/40.

Rest of India, resuming at the overnight score of 289/4, began confidently with both overnight batters Abhimanyu Easwaran rotating the strike well. Easwaran, after resuming at the overnight score of 151, continued his determined innings while wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel played a dazzling knock of 93. The duo stitched together a fine 165-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

However, Mulani’s double strike just before the lunch break turned the tide in Mumbai’s favour as they claimed two vital wickets in quick succession. ROI lost their last four wickets for next to nothing. For Mumbai, Mulani (3/122) and Kotian’s (3/101) disciplined bowling played a crucial role.