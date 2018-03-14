Irani Cup: Vidarbha’s Wasim Jaffer hits 53rd first-class ton as Rest of India toil

Wasim Jaffer struck an unbeaten 113 to lead Ranji champions Vidarbha’s powerful batting display on the opening day of the Irani Cup tie against Rest of India on Thursday.

The former India opener, whose batting and mentoring had carried Vidarbha to their maiden Ranji Trophy title after victory over Delhi in the final on New Year’s Day, proved too good against a Rest bowling line-up boasting of India off-spinner R Ashwin.

Vidarbha were 289 for two at stumps, cashing on winning the toss and electing to bat. Jaffer (113 no – 166 b, 16x4, 1x6) and G Satish (29no) were batting, having built on century partnerships for the first two wickets.

Left-handed opener Faiz Fazal struck 89 (190b, 6x4, 1x6) and raised 101 runs with Sanjay Ramaswamy (53). Ramaswamy fell to off-spinner Jayant Yadav, but Jaffer helped add another 117 runs for the second wicket with Fazal.

Rest of India pacers Navdeep Saini and Siddarth Kaul together bowled 29 overs but failed to take a wicket. The only other wicket to fall was claimed by Ashwin, who bowled the most number of overs – 25 – returning 1/66 in his first match since the South Africa Tests. He got Fazal caught by Navdeep Saini. Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem squandered a late chance to dismiss Satish when he removed him off a no-ball after the batsman had flicked straight to short midwicket when he was on 21.

Jaffer, 40, took the day’s honours by notching up his 53rd first-class century, which left Rest bowling toiling on a batting pitch. The former India and Mumbai batsman, the highest run-getter in the Irani Cup, got to his hundred after tea, getting an outside edge to a delivery from Jayant Yadav, which went over the slip fielder for four.

He has raised 71 runs for the third wicket with Satish.

Ashwin had to wait till the 69th over of the day to take a wicket, after he had left-hander Faiz Fasal caught at short fine-leg by Navdeep Saini attempting a slog sweep.