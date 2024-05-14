Dublin [Ireland], : Cricket Ireland officially confirmed their first men's tour of Pakistan in August and September next year. Ireland to tour Pakistan for white-ball series in 2025 for first time

While the particular fixture of the white-ball tour has yet to be decided, Cricket Ireland announced that they will go to Pakistan next year for a tour tentatively scheduled for August/September.

The two sides are presently competing in a three-match T20I series in Ireland in preparation for next month's ICC T20 World Cup, and Cricket Ireland Chair Brian MacNeice met with PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi to discuss their 2025 visit to Pakistan.

MacNeice stated that the conversations were positive and that Ireland will travel to Pakistan next year, marking their men's team's first visit to the country.

"We are delighted to have welcomed Chairman Naqvi to Dublin and we had a very productive meeting. The presence of the PCB chairman in Ireland was very much appreciated and is a strong indicator of the excellent relationship between the two boards," MacNeice said as quoted bt ICC.

"Discussions were wide-ranging and included exploring men's, women's and Wolves-level fixtures in the future. I'm very pleased that we were able to agree a men's tour next year - this will be yet another historic first, coming after the tour to Pakistan by our senior women in 2022," he added.

The ongoing series between Ireland and Pakistan is now tied at one game apiece, with the series' third and final encounter planned for Tuesday in Dublin.

"The Pakistan squad have been excellent ambassadors for their country over the last week and have been very generous in their interactions with fans throughout their time in Ireland. We very much look forward to the deciding game in the series tomorrow and of course our meeting in the T20 World Cup next month," MacNeice added.

"The cricketing friendship between Ireland and Pakistan runs very deep - indeed, the first meeting between the two sides was in 1962 here in Dublin, and Pakistan has been our opponent for both our inaugural women's and men's Test matches. We look forward to this auspicious tour and thank Chairman Naqvi and the PCB for their ongoing friendship and support," he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board first issued a statement claiming that Ireland will also play a Test series in Pakistan, which was not part of the FTP.

"Chairman Cricket Ireland said that the Irish team would visit Pakistan next year in August-September for a Test series and would also review the possibility of a women's team tour to Pakistan soon," the PCB statement said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan is currently in Ireland for a three-match T20I series. The teams have levelled the series at 1-1 and to crown the champion the series decider will be played on Tuesday.

