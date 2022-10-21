Home / Cricket / Ireland vs West Indies live score, T20 World Cup

Ireland vs West Indies live score, T20 World Cup

cricket
Updated on Oct 21, 2022

Ireland vs West Indies live score, T20 World Cup: Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to bat first. Follow live score of the WI vs IRE T20 World Cup first round match from Hobart here.

T20 World Cup live score, West Indies vs Ireland: (West Indies Cricket Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

T20 World Cup live score, Ireland vs West Indies: West Indies had won the toss and chosen to bat first in their decisive first round Group B match against Ireland in Hobart. All four teams in the group are still in contention to advance with one win and one loss apiece. So it’s winner-takes-all T20. Two-time champion West Indies made one change to its lineup with Brandon King returning in the top order to face Ireland. In the second game in Hobart Zimbabwe was playing Scotland.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Friday, October 21, 2022
