Ireland's Curtis Campher takes 5 wickets in 5 balls, creates history; bowler grabs 2 hat-tricks 2 overs in another match

Ireland pacer Curtis Campher scripted history when he turned up for Munster Reds against North-West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy. The 26-year-old scalped five wickets on five consecutive balls, becoming the first man to do so in professional cricket. He finished with figures of 5/16 in 2.3 overs. Campher, who was leading Munster Reds, took his five wickets across his second and third overs, and his effort saw Warriors being reduced from 87/5 to 88 all out in their chase of 189.

Jared Wilson was his first wicket. His other four scalps were Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Robbie Miller and Josh Wilson.

"Because of the change of overs, I wasn't really sure what was happening," Campher said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

“I just kind of stuck to my guns and kept it real simple, and luckily it kind of went off,” he added.

It must be mentioned that Campher is also on the list of bowlers who have taken four wickets in four balls in T20Is.

Campher was playing his second match after sustaining a finger injury that had ruled him out of the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies.

“Performances aside, it has been really good just to be around the boys. When you get injured, it's a bit of a dark place, when you get into the gym and stuff like that,” said Campher.

“So it has been really nice, just been treated with the weather too. So I have been really enjoying myself and putting pressure on myself to do well, and it has kind of made me work for the last little bit,” he added.

However, the feat of taking five wickets in five balls has been achieved earlier, but in women's cricket. Zimbabwe allrounder Kelis Ndhlovu had scalped five in five while playing for the U19 team against Eagles Women in the domestic T20 tournament in 2024.

2 hat-tricks in 2 overs

It's not just Curtis Campher who scripted history on Thursday. A cricketer from Suffolk also entered the record books as he took two hat-tricks in consecutive overs. Spinner Kishor Kumar Sadhak achieved the exceptional feat while playing for Ipswich and Colchester Cricket Club.

The 37-year-old finished with figures of 6-21 against Kesgrave in the County Championship Division Six match. Of his six wickets, five were bowled, while the other one was caught.

"After the match, I got plenty of phone calls," Sadhak told BBC.

"We went to a restaurant and we enjoyed drinks and food. We spent almost two and a half hours there. It was a very lovely moment," he added.

Two hat-tricks is a very rare feat. For those unaware, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc had also achieved this feat while playing for New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield match in 2017.

The feat was also achieved in England 113 years ago at Old Trafford when Australia's Jimmy Matthews took two hat-tricks against South Africa.