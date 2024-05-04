Irfan Pathan launches fresh attack on Hardik Pandya after MI's 8th IPL 2024 defeat: 'Don't see respect for him on field'

Mumbai Indians faced their fourth successive loss in the 2024 Indian Premier League on Friday, further complicating their chances for playoff qualification. The side has only three wins in 11 matches and will now rely on favourable results from other teams and winning all of their remaining matches to secure a playoff spot in the season. At the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, MI endured a 24-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in yet another poor display of batting. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya gestures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium(AFP)

Chasing a 170-run target, MI were bowled out for 145 with their leading batters, Rohit Sharma and captain Hardik Pandya, failing to deliver again. Barring Suryakumar Yadav (56), no batter managed to impress for the side as it fell to its 8th defeat of the campaign. Following the loss, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan – who has been critical of Hardik's game management and poor form throughout the season – launched a fresh attack on the all-rounder again, claiming he doesn't get the “respect” from his teammates.

Irfan criticised Hardik's call to bring Naman Dhir after MI had reduced KKR to 57/5 after opting to bowl. The MI captain bowled two successive overs from Dhir, which fetched 8 and 11 runs, respectively. Irfan believed Hardik allowed Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey to build a partnership by not bringing one of his main bowlers when the opponents were vulnerable.

“Mumbai Indians' story ends here. This team was so good on paper, but it wasn't managed. The questions that were raised on Hardik Pandya's captaincy were absolutely right. When you've restricted KKR to 57/5, you didn't have to give Naman Dhir three successive overs. You had to bring your main bowlers, and you gave your sixth bowler three overs. Manish Pandey and Venkatesh Iyer posted a strong partnership. You could've bowled them out on 150 instead you let them score 170,” Irfan said.

“Captaincy has a big impact in the game. Mumbai Indians don't look like a united team, and management needs to consider this. Players need to respect and accept the captain, and we didn't see that on-field. They have to improve in that aspect.”

What next for MI?

Mumbai Indians have three matches remaining in the season, all against the sides currently in top-4. They will have a rematch with Sunrisers Hyderabad next, who had famously broken the record for the highest IPL total when the two sides first met earlier this season (SRH later went on to break that record in their match against RCB).

Their next two matches will be against KKR and Lucknow Super Giants.