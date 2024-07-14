Irfan Pathan lifts Yusuf Pathan, brothers wrapped in Indian flag after winning WCL 2024 title against Pakistan Champions

India Champions, on Saturday, won the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends in Birmingham as they beat Pakistan Champions by five wickets. The Yuvraj Singh-led side finished fourth in the group stage, losing three of their five matches, before beating Australia Champions in the semis and then Pakistan in the final to lift the WCL trophy. Irfan Pathan and brother Yusuf Pathan after winning WCL 2024 title

Pakistan opted to bat first at the much-anticipated final, despite the venue having narrowly favoured the chasing team. Shoaib Malik starred with the bat for Pakistan Champions, scoring 41 off 36 before Sohail Tanvir played a handy cameo down the order with his 9-ball 19 as the side amassed 156 for six. For India Champions, Anureet Singh was their best bowler, having picked three wickets in four overs for 43 runs, while the likes of Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi and Vinay Kumar snared a wicket apiece.

In response, Ambati Rayudu gave India a perfect start and despite losing two early wickets, he forged a valiant 6-run stand with Gurkeerat Singh Mann en route to his 30-ball half-century. The latter scored 34 off 33. Yusuf Pathan then smashed three sixes and a boundary in his fiery 16-ball 30 as India chased down the target with five balls to spare.

Irfan Pathan hit the winning run for India, with a boundary against Tanvir in the first ball of the 19th over, to wrap up the chase and seal a title haul. His brother quickly sprinted to the middle of the ground to hug Irfan, and the latter lifted him during an emotional hug as the two were wrapped in the Indian flag.

Yusuf was later adjudged as the Player of the Tournament for his incredible all-round effort for Indian Champions in their run to the title win. He scored 221 runs in seven matches at 55.25, the fifth-highest run tally in the tournament and second-best among Indians after Robin Uthappa (225 runs in seven games), and picked up a solitary wicket as well in two bowling innings.

Speaking to the broadcasters after collecting the trophy, Yusuf revealed that he only practised for the tournament a few times before joining the camp. He also talked about how it was difficult face the Pakistan bowlers in Birmingham as the ball was reversing.