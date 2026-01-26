Irfan Pathan’s stark take, says Sanju Samson’s spot under threat when Tilak Varma returns: ‘He was never consistent’

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared his blunt assessment of Sanju Samson's performances in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. The wicketkeeper batter has been struggling at the top of the order with low scores of 10, 6 and 0, which has once again put him under scrutiny for his inconsistency with the bat. Samson was preferred over Shubman Gill in the T20 World Cup, but he is yet to prove himself in the T20I series, which is the dress rehearsal for the upcoming ICC event. Sanju Samson has been going through a lean patch. (PTI)

Pathan weighed in on Samson’s struggles, offering a candid assessment of the batter’s long-standing issue with consistency. While praising Samson’s talent, Pathan pointed out that repeated inconsistencies have put him under pressure, especially with Ishan Kishan’s recent runs strengthening his case through domestic performances.

"I also said Sanju Samson is a fantastic player but not consistent. We have to accept he was never consistent. He is a quality player but his inconsistency was visible in all three games. Samson is inconsistent and he might score runs if given a chance in the next game. He will be in pressure because Ishan Kishan has scored runs and placed himself as a contender, showing the value of domestic cricket,' Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - Sanju Samson under the scanner amid T20I slump as Ishan Kishan resurges: 'Nothing technical at all'

"Samson not in form, very noticeable" Pathan highlighted Sanju Samson’s current struggles, noting that the batter’s dip in form is evident. He explained how changes in the batting order, combined with the return of players like Shubman Gill, have added pressure on Samson, warning that a continued lean patch could open the door for Tilak Varma to reclaim a spot in the playing XI.

"Sanju Samson is not in form and it’s very noticeable. It’s unfortunate for him and he was doing very well once. Then Shubman Gill came. He dropped down the order and found himself out of the side. Now Samson is searching for form. If the form doesn’t come, Tilak Varma also comes back and Samson could lose his spot," he added.

The former all-rounder asserted that Ishan was brought into the side as a back-up option who can replace a top-order player in the XI if he doesn't perform.

"The reason Ishan Kishan was brought into the team was if any player doesn’t perform at the top, so Samson could be replaced. Kishan is in form, so pressure will be there. There has to be justice. Samson performs and no one raises questions. I know team runs on performance and when Samson gets an opportunity, he performs," he added.