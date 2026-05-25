‘Is it too much to ask?’ Sunil Gavaskar blames ‘shoving the microphone in captain’s face’ for Rishabh Pant error

Sunil Gavaskar has come to Rishabh Pant’s defence, pinning the blame for his on-air slip-up on broadcasters. The legendary Indian cricketer believes captains, especially after a defeat, should be given time to cool off and process the result instead of being immediately pulled aside for a live interview. Last Monday, Pant dropped an infamous F-bomb on live television, saying, “We’re a f****** good team,” after Lucknow Super Giants were knocked out of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Even though Ian Bishop apologised quickly, Pant’s remark quickly sparked widespread reactions. Rishabh Pant's LSG finished with the wooden spoon. (AFP)

Gavaskar, however, believes the blame should not fall on Pant. According to him, anyone can lose control emotionally when asked to speak moments after a crushing defeat. And in a high-pressure tournament like the IPL, frustration naturally tends to get the better of even the captain.

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“Rishabh Pant dropping the ‘F’ word in his post-game interview does make one wonder whether it is necessary to interview the captain whose team has just lost the game barely minutes earlier. If it’s been a last-over finish, then the disappointment for the captain would be even greater and if he is also the wicketkeeper who has been running up and down to the stumps every other delivery and that too in this heat, then it can add to his frustration,” Gavaskar wrote in mid-day.

“It might be a better idea to speak to the ‘player of the match’ from the winning team and give the captain of the losing team a little time to splash some water on his face and regain his composure and then come over for an interview. As it is, there will be a bit of time for the presentation party to be ready, so giving the captain of the team that has lost, a few more minutes could well ensure that such things won’t happen.”

'Pant one of the most cheerful guys' Pant’s outburst did raise a valid point, though. Usually a chirpy character, Pant appears extremely serious in the IPL, more so ever since he was picked by Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG at the 2024 mega auctions. Unlike IPL, in international cricket, the losing captain usually shares his thoughts during the presentation ceremony after a 10 to 15-minute break. With stakes this high, Gavaskar has urged broadcasters to give captains some breathing space before putting a microphone in front of them.

“Rishabh Pant is one of the most cheerful guys in the game who loves playing the sport in his own unique way. And the fact that even he lost it does make the case for the losing team’s captain to be given a few more minutes to recover his thoughts rather than have the mic shoved in his face even before he has had time to get his breath back.

“Is that too much to ask?” he mentioned.