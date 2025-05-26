'Is MS Dhoni even fit?' Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra clash in heated debate on live TV; RP Singh forced to pick a side

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings' campaign in IPL 2025 has come to an end. The five-time champions, once the most consistent team in the history of the Indian Premier League, have put on a bit of a scratchy run over the last few years. Sure, they have won the title twice since 2021, but on occasions, they haven't, even qualifying for the Playoffs has been a struggle for the 'Yellove Army'. Never since the IPL became a 10-team tournament has CSK finished bottom, until this year, where with just four wins from 14 games, the team finished with the wooden spoon. Suresh Raina, left, and Aakash Chopra's discussion turned heated(Star Sports)

Even Dhoni's reappointment as captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad was out injured could not lift the franchise's fortunes. Dhoni's age, the amount of time spent during match practice, and shot-up knees have limited his impact in the game. Last year, Dhoni was a super hit with the bat, averaging 53, but this year, although the run tally has improved, the strike-rate has dipped. CSK bowed out of the season with a handsome win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans, but it did little to salvage pride.

Also Read: MS Dhoni 'loses cool', gives up after Pathirana, Dube ignore instructions; CSK instantly earn double reward in next over

After the match, as some of the experts debated over Dhoni and his impact, Suresh Raina and Aakash Chopra's discussion turned heated, as the two former India cricketers did not see eye-to-eye with each other's viewpoint. Even RP Singh, another close friend of Dhoni, couldn't help but pick a side at the end.

Below is how the conversation panned out:

Aakash Chopra: If MS Dhoni wasn't an uncapped Indian, would he have been a part of the CSK team this year?

Suresh Raina: Absolutely, he has been with the team for 18 years. Even now, he hits the most sixes.

Aakash Chopra: The point is, why is he batting at No. 7, No. 8 or No. 9? Your team isn't batting well, the problems are coming from the top order. Should such a big player bat higher up? Why the reluctance? Is he even fit or not?

Suresh Raina: He feels he is more comfortable in the final four overs. He is fit, keeping wickets at the age of 44. He did an interview in the middle, saying a team for the World Cup (T20) is being made, hence he wants to give others like Shivam Dubemore chances.

RP Singh: After a knee surgery, he is bound to take time. Every player does. He has been keeping for 20 years, manages himself. Raina also had a knee operation done. He managed himself for some time and eventually recovered.

MS Dhoni's immediate plans

In contrast to previous years, when veteran cricket experts hesitated to comment on MS Dhoni's future, this season has seen a shift. Former players like Sanjay Bangar and Adam Gilchrist, among others, have openly stated that Dhoni should retire, a departure from their earlier stance that the decision was entirely his.

However, Thala Dhoni has kept his options open. After last night's match, he shared that he has a few months to decide on returning next year. For now, his focus is on heading home and enjoying bike rides.