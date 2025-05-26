MS Dhoni 'loses cool', gives up after Pathirana, Dube ignore instructions; CSK instantly earn double reward in next over

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not very impressed with his own players and almost lost his cool during an Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans. MS Dhoni, who is known for his cool and calm demeanour, got agitated when his players didn't listen to his instructions. MS Dhoni got agitated while setting field as his players didn't follow his instructions.(X Image)

It was right before Ravindra Jadeja's over when Dhoni got frustrated as the commentators revealed that Matheesha Pathirana and Shivam Dube, who didn't listen to his instructions. However, the very next ball, Shahrukh Khan was caught by Pathirana at short third man, while Sai Sudharsan holed it to Dube at the backward point.

Meanwhile, in the last match of their season, Chennai Super Kings registered a massive 83-run win to finish their campaign on a high. It was a clinical performance from the five-time champions as they posted a mammoth 230/5, riding on Dewal Brevis (57) and Devon Conway's (52) impressive knocks. The bowlers completed their batters and were right on the money to bowl Gujarat Titans out for just 147 in 18.3 overs. For CSK, Anshul Kamboj (3/13), Noor Ahmed (3/21) snapped three wickets each, Ravindra Jadeja (2/17) took two, while Khaleel Ahmed (1/17) and Matheesha Pathirana (1/29) accounted for one wicket each.

MS Dhoni reflects on CSK's poor season

Despite the massive win, Chennai finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in IPL history as Dhoni reflected on what went wrong for them this year.

“When we started the season, the first four games were in Chennai out of the first six games. We decided to bat second because of the dew, but I felt the wicket was good for batting in the first innings. We batted under pressure in the second innings and that confidence got sucked away from the batters and it became slightly difficult,” he said in the post-match presentation.

It was probably Dhoni's last match as CSK skipper as he confirmed that Ruturaj Gaikwad, who got injured midway this season, when he return next year, will lead the side once again.

“One of the most important things was when Ruturaj comes back next season, he doesn't need to worry about too many things. He needs to maybe fit in one role from the eleven,” Dhoni said.