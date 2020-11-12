Is Mumbai Indians the best T20 franchise in the world? Kieron Pollard answers

cricket

“Is Mumbai Indians the best T20 team going around globally?” This was the question asked to vice-captain Kieron Pollard after the most successful side in IPL’s history won a record-extending fifth title. In reply, the Caribbean all-rounder was quick enough to justify why one ‘should say so’.

MI registered a clinical 5-wicket win against Delhi Capitals to add another trophy to their closet. The youngsters, coaching staff and the leadership group were extremely elated to defend the title. It turned out to be a terrific season which had a picture-perfect ending.

After thrashing DC, cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop asked the question to Pollard and the all-rounder, who has been a part of several T20 teams across the globe, said: “It’s a great feeling. I’ve been here 11 years, fifth trophy. No one sees the planning and training, it’s pressure playing for a franchise like this.

“With the number of trophies, the amount of work and the number of players that went on and played international cricket, play for India, play for their different respective countries, I think you will have to say so [that this is the best T20 franchise].”

Pollard agreed to the fact that playing for a big franchise like MI puts pressure on a cricketer. He also suggested one can get familiar with that situation with positivity.

“It’s pressure, yes, to play for a big franchise like this, but you can only get better as an individual if you take everything on board, take it with a pinch of salt, and take it positively. The way we plan, each and every box is ticked in what we want to achieve as a team. The openers, middle-order batsmen, finishers, death bowlers... we have an abundance of them in our team,” said Pollard.

Pollard thanked the owners and the team management which allows each and every player of the team, be it a youngster or an experienced one, to express themselves. He wished that the culture of the Mumbai Indians prevails.

“Again, kudos must go to the ownership and the management staff and everybody for the work they do behind the scenes in order to the project this team into the international stage. Long may it continue for us,” he added.