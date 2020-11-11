e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'Without a doubt': AB de Villiers names the 'best team of IPL 2020'

‘Without a doubt’: AB de Villiers names the ‘best team of IPL 2020’

Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers too termed Mumbai Indians as the best of team of IPL 2020 ‘Without a doubt’.

cricket Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 19:45 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dubai: AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets during Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for BCCI) (PTI17-10-2020_000161B)
Dubai: AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets during Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for BCCI) (PTI17-10-2020_000161B)(PTI)
         

Former cricketers and experts hailed Mumbai Indians as one of the best-ever T20 teams of the world after MI claimed their fifth IPL title by registering an easy five wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai on Tuesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers too termed Mumbai Indians as the best of team of IPL 2020 ‘Without a doubt’.

“Well done @mipaltan! Without a doubt the best team this year,” de Villiers tweeted.

 

Mumbai’s bowlers, led by Trent Boult (3-30), laid the foundation for their comprehensive victory by restricting Delhi to a below-par 156-7.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a breezy 68 and Ishan Kishan made 33 not out as they prevailed with eight balls to spare for their fourth win against Delhi this season.

Also Read | IPL 2020: ‘Mumbai Indians would win T20 World Cup’

Playing their maiden IPL final against the tournament’s most successful side, Delhi, coached by Australia great Ricky Ponting, needed a strong start but were reeling at 22-3 instead in the fourth over.

Boult dismissed the in-form Marcus Stoinis with the first delivery while Shikhar Dhawan, the other opener, lost his wicket to off-spinner Jayant Yadav attempting a slog-sweep.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (65 not out) and Rishabh Pant (56) steadied the innings but Delhi did not get a late flourish and settled for a score which Mumbai chased down easily.

Quinton de Kock fell for 20 and Suryakumar Yadav (19) sacrificed his wicket after a mix-up with Rohit but Mumbai were hardly tested in their chase.

Rohit shrugged off the twin setbacks and smashed four sixes in his rollicking knock before holing out with victory in sight.

Delhi’s Kagiso Rabada finished as the IPL’s leading wicket-taker with 30 scalps, ahead of the Mumbai duo of Jasprit Bumrah (27) and Boult (25).

(With agency inputs)

