Ishan Kishan forced to reject Ajit Agarkar's offer to replace injured Rishabh Pant: 'Selectors reached out but...'

India’s growing injury crisis in the ongoing Test series against England deepened on Thursday when Rishabh Pant faced a severe blow to his toe, which ruled him out of carrying the wicketkeeping duties in Manchester. It was revealed that Pant had fractured his toe, which sparked discussions surrounding the addition of a back-up option to the squad. While Ishan Kishan's name had been discussed as a potential cover for the role, it has now been revealed that the Jharkhand keeper, too, will not be available to travel to the UK for the fifth and final Test at The Oval. Ishan Kishan is unavailable for selection for the fifth and final Test at The Oval(Reuters/Files)

Ishan has suffered an ankle injury and is not fully fit to make the trip. While Pant shocked many by bravely walking out to bat on Day 2, he is effectively out of the final Test, with the injury still being a major concern.

India’s team management is now in a tricky position, with one fit specialist wicketkeeper available in the main squad. Dhruv Jurel, who replaced Pant behind the stumps in the third Test, will take on the role once again in the fourth, and is set to be included in the playing XI for the final match of the series. However, Ishan’s unavailability closes the door on what could have been a useful addition to the squad’s depth.

“Ishan Kishan won't be available to travel to England. He is not fully fit as he sustained an ankle injury. The selectors reached out to him but it has been conveyed to them that Ishan can't make it,” a source privy to the developments told Hindustan Times.

The 27-year-old Pant sustained the fracture while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes on Day 1 in Manchester. The blow left his foot bloodied and swollen, forcing him to retire hurt on 37. The BCCI confirmed that Pant would not keep wickets for the rest of the match but would be available to bat “as per team requirements.”

Pant turned up to bat on Day 2 to a standing ovation from the fans following the fall of the sixth Indian wicket.

Adding to the concerns is the fact that India’s list of injuries is expanding at an alarming rate. Nitish Kumar Reddy has already been ruled out of the series with a knee issue, while pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are sidelined with a groin niggle and a finger injury, respectively. Pant himself had sustained a finger injury during the third Test at Lord’s, which prevented him from keeping in the second innings.

KL Rahul an option, but…

KL Rahul, who is part of the squad and has previously kept wickets, remains an option. However, the team management could be hesitant to even consider him as a back-up option, given his success at the opening spot. Rahul completed 400 runs in the series during the first innings in Manchester, and there is a concern that adding wicketkeeping duties could overburden him or disrupt his batting rhythm.

Ishan’s name had resurfaced after the latest blow to Pant, with selectors seeing him as a viable backup given his recent county experience with Nottinghamshire and previous exposure with India A. But his ankle setback now puts India in a spot of bother.

With the series poised at 2-1 in England’s favour, India now face a herculean task of winning the fourth Test without a fully fit Pant. While Pant did come out to bat, his movement was significantly limited as he limped his way out to the middle. Pant’s absence in the final Test will rob the side of its most dynamic batter, and Ishan's unavailability has further closed off a fallback route.