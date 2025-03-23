Ishan Kishan reveals captain Pat Cummins' fearless mantra behind century on SRH debut: 'Doesn't matter if you get out'

Ishan Kishan credited his skipper Pat Cummins after his maiden IPL century for giving him the freedom to express himself in the middle. Kishan started his new journey in IPL at Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday against Rajasthan Royals. He made a long-lasting impact on his debut with the 2016 champions and became the first centurion of the season. The wicketkeeper batter smashed the Rajasthan Royals bowlers all around the park during his unbeaten 106-run knock. Ishan Kishan scored a century on his SRH debut and hailed Pat Cummins for giving him freedom.(REUTERS)

The SRH management showed faith in Kishan's abilities as he came out to bat at number 3 despite the presence of two left-handed openers in the line-up. His incredible knock was laced with 11 fours and six sixes as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth 286/6 in 20 overs.

After the first innings, Kishan talked about his maiden century and credited the team management for showing faith in him.

"Feels good, it was coming for a while. Wanted to get this last season but happy to get that first hundred. The team has put their faith in me, and I want to do my best for them," Kishan told broadcasters.

After spending seven years in Mumbai Indians, Kishan found a new home at SRH after they signed him for a whopping INR 11.25 crore.

The wicketkeeper batter further praised skipper Pat Cummins for giving everyone freedom in the team and not putting pressure on any player regarding their performances.

"The captain, especially the skipper in our team, he is just giving a lot of freedom to everyone in the team, it doesn't matter if you get a lot of runs or you get out early, until unless you are doing everything for the team, it's fair and that is the confidence every player needs," he added.

"When Abhishek and Head started…"

Kishan also talked highly of openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for setting up the platform for the others.

"When Abhishek and Head started, they gave a lot of confidence to us batters in the dugout. The pitch was looking good and we were just trying to get them under pressure," he said.

In the end, he advised his bowlers to keep it simple and bowl in the right areas to restrict the Royals' batting line-up.

"We need to be on point with the ball, keep it simple. Rajasthan batters are good but if we bowl in the right areas and to the plans, we should be good," he concluded.