Ishan Kishan's terrific reply to Rohit's 'why didn't you play after hitting 210?' query sparks laugh riot, Gill reacts

The next time Team India steps onto the field to take on New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday in Raipur, their top-four in the line-up will have three double centurions - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan - and a cricketer - Virat Kohli - who is just four centuries away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's all-time ODI hundreds' record. Gill was the latest addition, fifth to be exact, in the illustrious list of Indian male cricketers slamming an ODI double hundred. At 23, the right-hander became the youngest to the landmark in 50-over cricket, bettering his friend Ishan Kishan, who had smashed a double century last month against Bangladesh at the age of 24.

Interestingly, Kishan was dropped immediately after scoring that double hundred. The left-hander did not play for India in the entire Sri Lanka series as Gill was preferred ahead of him. Kishan made a comeback to the Indian XI in the first ODI against New Zealand only after KL Rahul was unavailable for the three-match series due to personal reasons. The opportunity, however, came with a catch. Kishan had to bat in the middle-order as India stuck with the highly-successful Rohit and Gill opening combination.

It proved to be the right decision as India once again got off to a dream start on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Rohit threw away another good start when he mistimed a pull shot off Blair Tickner but Gill played one of the best knocks in recent times to almost single-handedly take India to 349 for 8. Gill ended up with 208 off just 149 balls. His innings was laced with 9 sixes and 19 fours.

After the match, the young right-hander from Punjab was congratulated by Rohit and Ishan. The Indian captain also welcomed him to the 200-club, which now has five Indian male cricketers - Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.

"From myself and Ishan, I would like to welcome you to the 200-club," Rohit said, in a video uploaded by BCCI.

The Indian captain then turned towards Kishan and wanted to know why the left-hander was not picked despite scoring a double century. Kishan was quick to give a fantastic reply that sparked a laugh riot among the three Indian cricketers.

"Ishan, yaar aapne 200 banake 3 match nahi khela. (Ishan, you didn't play for three matches despite scoring a 200)," Rohit said.

"Bhaiyya captain toh aap ho (Brother, you are the captain)," replied Kishan, leaving Gill and Rohit in splits.

"But theek hai sab cheez se sikh milti hai. (It's alright, you get to learn a lot from these things)," Ishan added.

"Aapko 4 number pe batting karna accha lagta hai? (Do you like batting at No. 4?)" Rohit asked.

"Bohut accha lagta hai, aisa kuch nahi hai (It's nothing like that, I really like it)," said Ishan.

