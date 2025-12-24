Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani rewrite List A fastest century record book thrice in one day

The Vijay Hazare Trophy produced a day that felt like it belonged to a different format - across two venues, with three breakneck hundreds that reshaped India’s List A record book within hours. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ishan Kishan(@Rustomimran2/x.com)

The first shockwave hit Ranchi in Bihar’s Plate-group fixture against Arunachal Pradesh. Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasted his way to a century in just 36 balls, instantly becoming the youngest List A centurion and at that moment, the second fastest Indian to reach three figures in the format. The teenager didn’t simply set a record and walk away; he stayed in the overdrive to finishing with a stunning 190 off 84 balls, turning a routine group game into a performance that will be replayed for years.

A record breaking day in VHT

Then the same Bihar innings escalated from outrageous to absurd. Captain Sakibul Gani went even faster, racing to a hundred in 32 balls to snatch the Indian List A speed record outright, eclipsing Anmolpreet Singh’s 35-ball effort from the previous edition. Gani ended unbeaten on 128 off 40 deliveries, while Ayush Loharuka added 116 off 56, as Bihar piled up a surreal 574/6 in 50 overs. The avalanche included 38 sixes and didn’t just rewrite tournament history, it reset the world record for the highest total in men’s List A cricket, overtaking Tamil Nadu’s 506/2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.

As if Ranchi hadn’t already produced enough for one day, Ahmedabad delivered a separate aftershock in an Elite-group match. Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan smashes a 33-ball century against Karnataka to claim the second place on the all-time Indian list, behind only Gani’s 32-ball blitz, pushing Suryavanshi’s 36-ball hundred down to fourth inside the same day’s play. Kishan’s final score of 125 off 39 balls powered Jharkhand to 412/9, another total that looked far more like a T20 scoreline in a 50-over one.

The timing only heightened the disbelief. This was a round already stacked with familiar names returning to domestic colours, but the loudest noise came from three innings that treated ListA cricket like an extended powerplay.

By just the end of the first innings in the two games, India's fastest century list had effectively been reordered in a single day: Gani at the top, Kishan next, and Suryavanshi fourth. One day, two matches, three lightning centuries and a reminder that India’s domestic one-day cricket can serve chaos, records, and disbelief all at once.