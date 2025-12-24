Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025
Bihar breaks record for highest ever one-day total, post 574/6 after captain Sakibul Gani's fastest List-A century

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 01:06 pm IST

Bihar sets world record with 574/6 in Vijay Hazare Trophy, surpassing Tamil Nadu's previous mark of 506/2 against Arunachal Pradesh.

Bihar have just produced a batting scorecard that looks like a typo and feels like a flex - 574/6 in 50 overs against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his century with Ayush Anand Loharuka.(PTI)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his century with Ayush Anand Loharuka.(PTI)

It is now the new world record team total in List A cricket, with Bihar smashing the previous benchmark out of sight in a single morning. They have gone past Tamil Nadu’s 506/2 (also vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2022-23 season) and set a new top line for one-day cricket at this level.

Rank

Score

Team

Opponent

Venue

1

574/6

BiharArunachal PradeshJSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

2

506/2

Tamil NaduArunachal PradeshBangalore

3

498/4

EnglandNetherlandsAmstelveen

Gani’s late overdrive

The finishing act belonged to Sakibul Gani, who ended with 128 off 40 balls as Bihar surged beyond the 560-mark and then kept going. The innings also triggered major records. Gani is now being credited with the fastest hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy history and the fastest List A hundred by an Indian. He brought up his century of just 32 deliveries.

This also the third fastest List A century in the world behind, Jake Fraser-McGurk (29) and AB de Villiers (31).

Also Read: Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi takes BIH to world record 574; Rohit Sharma and MUM set to chase 237

Runway set by Suryavanshi and Loharuka

Bihard’s record was’t built on one blitz, it was a three-man demolition job.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, only 14, smashes 190 off 84, turning the initial phase into a statement. Ayush Loharuka then ensured the run-rate never dipped, hammering 106 off 56 balls to keep the innings in overdrive through the middle phase.

By the time Gani launched the final assault, Bihar were already threatening the record. His burst simply pushed them into a new category altogether: a 574-run team total that now sits at the top of List A history, and Vijay Hazare innings that will be referenced every time someone asks, “What is the biggest 50-over score ever?”

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including IND vs SA LIVE.
Follow Us On