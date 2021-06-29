‘Ishant looked like a newcomer, Bumrah was disappointing’: 1983 WC winner disappointed with India’s bowling in WTC Final

Former Indian pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu has come down harsh on Indian pacers for their performance against New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton. He expressed his dismay over Ishant Sharma, stating that the veteran pacer bowled like a ‘newcomer’.

Team India had a tough time in the WTC Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. While the batters struggled against a potent New Zealand pace attack, the Indian bowlers couldn’t threaten the opposition.

Shami was the only effective bowler who returned with 4 wickets under his belt while Ishant managed to pick three wickets in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler to return wickless.

While speaking with CricketNext, the 1983 World Cup winner expressed his disappointment and stated that the pacers needed to make the batsmen play off the front foot.

“The Indians bowled short of length on Sunday but on Tuesday they pitched the ball up. You have to make them play off the front foot. The bowlers may be rusty but you take wickets by pitching it up and letting the batsmen drive off the front foot. Even after playing 100 Tests, Ishant looked like a newcomer to me. He should be leading the attack but Shami is doing that role. Bumrah, too, was disappointing with the ball not seaming,” Sandhu was quoted as saying.

Former all-rounder Roger Binny, the highest wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup, spoke about the Indian bowling line-up and said the team didn’t pick the right combination.

“I think they did not pick the right bowling line-up. You have to have someone who seams the ball, do a little bit with the ball. That’s what New Zealand did. They are not quicks. They kept bowling the right line and length. You cannot get batsmen out at 90 and 100 speeds but with seam and swing,” Binny said.

India will no gear up for the 5-match Test series against England which begins August 4 in Nottingham.